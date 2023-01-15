Winston-salem, NC

North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nl58w_0kFm7YyC00
Trees at night.Photo byRoberto NicksononUnsplash

A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was with one other person when the object was first noticed “just a few feet above oak trees” when a photo was taken.

“However, the aircraft moved slowly to the left from a neighbor’s lights,” the reporting witness stated. “You can see backlights.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0OGt_0kFm7YyC00
Witness photo.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness admits being “struck with amazement” while watching it in an open sky before thinking about a picture.

“Never seen anything like it. As a nurse with many years in critical care, I thought I had seen it all but this is top of the list.”

The object was described as being a dark gray color, very large in size, with humming sounds as it slowly passed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SOHM_0kFm7YyC00
Cropped and enlarged version of witness photo.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

One image was included in the report, filed on November 20, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Winston-Salem is a city in and the county seat of Forsyth County, NC, population 249,545. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

North Carolina Rating

North Carolina was 11th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 13 cases filed, according to the MUFON January 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 109 circle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent North Carolina Reports

Historic North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfkzS_0kFm7YyC00
Vintage car.Photo byAnne NygårdonUnsplash

A North Carolina witness at Morehead City recalls an encounter with a silent, low-flying, saucer-shaped object at 9 p.m. on June 30, 1955, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The sighting was reported by the woman’s daughter as her mother is now deceased. The incident date is approximate.

The reporting witness says that her mother had been at the local hospital visiting her grandmother and was leaving to return home. The hospital was across a two-lane street from the water, Bogue Sound, and on the other side of the Sound is a small strip of beach that directly faces the Atlantic Ocean. The beach runs east-west.

“As she was backing out of her parking space, she saw a round, saucer-shaped craft approaching from the south over the water,” the reporting witness stated. “She stated it wasn't very high and made no sound.”

The woman was driving with her windows down at the time.

“It was low enough that she could easily make out round, what she called ‘portholes’ around the periphery of the saucer. She stated there was yellowish-white light coming from the ‘portholes.’ Unsure whether it was actually windows of a sort she was seeing or if it could have been round lights?”

Her mother said that the object was moving slowly and silently. It was flying, now, from the southeast to the northwest, and moving over the hospital.

Since the object was basically following the same direction she would have to go to return home, she decided to try to follow it. She followed it as it flew over the treetops a couple of blocks and turned left to head west. She said the object also seemed to head in a more westerly direction up the highway.

The woman then turned off at 20th Street and lost sight of it as it headed west-northwest over the trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibZMb_0kFm7YyC00
20th Street, Morehead City, NC.Photo byGoogle.

“When she got home, she told my father about it but he advised her not to mention it to anyone or they would think she was crazy. She only ever told the family about it.”

However, a couple of days later, in their local newspaper, a local businessman who owned and operated a service station around 25th Street, five blocks from where she last saw it, reported seeing it and described exactly the same thing she had seen, at almost the same time.

“He said it flew right over his service station.”

The report included no images, filed on April 7, 2014. Morehead City is a port town in Carteret County, NC, population 8,661. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# NC UFO# Circle UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 68

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
25K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Niagara Falls, NY

New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red light

A New York witness at Niagara Falls reported watching a dark gray, disc-shaped object about 100 feet off the ground at 6:30 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments
La Grange, TX

Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'

A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object

A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
45 comments

New Jersey witness reports cone-shaped object rotating overhead

A New Jersey witness at Mount Holly reported watching a bright, rotating, cone-shaped object at 2:17 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
California State

California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground

A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
43 comments
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overhead

A New Mexico witness at Albuquerque reported watching a low-flying, oval-shaped object hovering about 100 feet off of the ground at 11:01 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
37 comments
Illinois State

Illinois witness photographs 'morphing' objects overhead

An Illinois witness at Normal reported watching and photographing two diamond or cylinder-shaped objects that appeared to be morphing shape in the night sky at 8:12 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Independence, OH

Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines

An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
86 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying low

A Mississippi witness at Flora reported watching a large, dark, triangle-shaped object flying low overhead at 12:30 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments

New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky

A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and moved

A Pennsylvania witness at Mount Joy reported watching a bright light in a dark sky that “blinked off” and reappeared nearby at 4:47 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Wauconda, IL

Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared

An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Flint, MI

Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up

A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
15 comments
Menifee, CA

California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object

A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
26 comments

West Virginia group may have caught 'Bigfoot' on thermal image recorder

A group of paranormal researchers may have captured a Bigfoot creature on a thermal image recorder, according to details from investigators Wild & Weird West Virginia on October 14, 2022.

Read full story
7 comments
Holly Hill, SC

South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object

A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
26 comments
Montana State

Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peak

A Montana witness at Bellgrade reported watching a large, disc-shaped object hovering over a nearby mountain peak at 3:51 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Missouri State

Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself

A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
50 comments
California State

California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearby

A California witness at West Hollywood reported watching a hovering, super bright, oblong-shaped object at 11:02 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy