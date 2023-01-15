North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree

Trees at night. Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was with one other person when the object was first noticed “just a few feet above oak trees” when a photo was taken.

“However, the aircraft moved slowly to the left from a neighbor’s lights,” the reporting witness stated. “You can see backlights.”

Witness photo. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness admits being “struck with amazement” while watching it in an open sky before thinking about a picture.

“Never seen anything like it. As a nurse with many years in critical care, I thought I had seen it all but this is top of the list.”

The object was described as being a dark gray color, very large in size, with humming sounds as it slowly passed.

Cropped and enlarged version of witness photo. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

One image was included in the report, filed on November 20, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Winston-Salem is a city in and the county seat of Forsyth County, NC, population 249,545. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

North Carolina Rating

North Carolina was 11th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 13 cases filed, according to the MUFON January 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 109 circle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic North Carolina

A North Carolina witness at Morehead City recalls an encounter with a silent, low-flying, saucer-shaped object at 9 p.m. on June 30, 1955, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The sighting was reported by the woman’s daughter as her mother is now deceased. The incident date is approximate.

The reporting witness says that her mother had been at the local hospital visiting her grandmother and was leaving to return home. The hospital was across a two-lane street from the water, Bogue Sound, and on the other side of the Sound is a small strip of beach that directly faces the Atlantic Ocean. The beach runs east-west.

“As she was backing out of her parking space, she saw a round, saucer-shaped craft approaching from the south over the water,” the reporting witness stated. “She stated it wasn't very high and made no sound.”

The woman was driving with her windows down at the time.

“It was low enough that she could easily make out round, what she called ‘portholes’ around the periphery of the saucer. She stated there was yellowish-white light coming from the ‘portholes.’ Unsure whether it was actually windows of a sort she was seeing or if it could have been round lights?”

Her mother said that the object was moving slowly and silently. It was flying, now, from the southeast to the northwest, and moving over the hospital.

Since the object was basically following the same direction she would have to go to return home, she decided to try to follow it. She followed it as it flew over the treetops a couple of blocks and turned left to head west. She said the object also seemed to head in a more westerly direction up the highway.

The woman then turned off at 20th Street and lost sight of it as it headed west-northwest over the trees.

20th Street, Morehead City, NC. Photo by Google.

“When she got home, she told my father about it but he advised her not to mention it to anyone or they would think she was crazy. She only ever told the family about it.”

However, a couple of days later, in their local newspaper, a local businessman who owned and operated a service station around 25th Street, five blocks from where she last saw it, reported seeing it and described exactly the same thing she had seen, at almost the same time.

“He said it flew right over his service station.”

The report included no images, filed on April 7, 2014. Morehead City is a port town in Carteret County, NC, population 8,661. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.