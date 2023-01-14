Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peak

Driving through mountain area. Photo by Matthew Lancaster on Unsplash

A Montana witness at Bellgrade reported watching a large, disc-shaped object hovering over a nearby mountain peak at 3:51 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and his father were driving from Bozeman to the airport in Belgrade with a blue sky and no clouds present when his father first observed the object and pointed it out.

“That's when I saw it,” the reporting witness stated. “I looked out the window to my right over the mountains between Sacagawea Peak and Saddle Peak. There was a huge silver, foggy disc or maybe a cigar shape with a dome on top.”

Sacagawea Peak, Montana. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

The witness estimated the object to be 100 yards in width by 20 yards in height based on the elevation and how close it was to the mountains.

“It was hovering at the same elevation as Sacagawea Peak for what we recalled as two minutes. Then suddenly it either disappears or becomes invisible and you could no longer see it.”

This was the father’s first sighting, but the witness’s third sighting.

“I have seen this twice in California but this was the biggest ship I've seen yet.”

No images were included in the report, filed on November 20, and posted for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Belgrade is a city in Gallatin County, MT, population 10,460. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Montana Rating

Montana was rated 40th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with two cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Montana shared the rating with Maine, West Virginia, and Louisiana. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 29 oval cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Montana Coverage

Historic Montana

1960s car. Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

A Montana witness at Hamilton recalled an encounter with three oval-shaped objects nearly 200 feet long at 1 p.m. on July 14, 1964, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving south on the highway from Victor to Hamilton with his girlfriend and her mother accompanying him in the front seat. The girlfriend’s mother was the first to notice the objects and pointed them out.

The distance between the highway and the Bitterroot Mountains to the west was approximately a mile-and-a-half.

“The three red-orange ovals, which were lit from within like Japanese lanterns, were between us and the mountains,” the reporting witness stated. “I would guess their distance at about one-half-mile from the highway we were traveling on. I would estimate their size to be 150 or 200 feet in length. The trio paced us at 70 miles an hour.”

Just north of Hamilton is a deep canyon into the Bitterroots. The trio turned as one aircraft entered the canyon displaying its thickened saucer shape.

The witness points out that this incident is only one of several events seen by residents of Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley during the summer of 1964.

“Check the Sunday supplement of the Missoulian local paper. It contained a report about a family that saw saucers landing nightly in the pastures around their ranch house in Rattlesnake Canyon north of Missoula.”

No images were included in the report, filed on September 15, 2004. Hamilton is a city in and the county seat of Ravalli County, MT, population 4,659. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.