Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nyx2i_0kF3K4hV00
Watching night sky.Photo byIhor MalytskyionUnsplash

A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed the object in the sky overhead and thought it seemed to be flying low and was quite large.

“It appeared to almost be invisible,” the reporting witness stated, “like it had some sort of cloaking device. It appeared to refract and bend the light in a way that outlined its triangle shape. It seemed to bend the air around it even though it appeared to also be nearly invisible.”

The witness said the bending of the light could be noticed as it moved forward until it finally disappeared where the light was faint and barely detectable. The witness has never seen anything like this and admits that it’s hard to put a description into words.

“The craft didn’t appear to have lights of its own. It appeared to be bending the light pollution from the city around it. It appeared like a haze around an otherwise invisible craft.”

The witness observed that the object was also utterly silent and made no noise.

No images were included in the report, filed on November 19, 2022, and made available for public viewing on December 22, 2022.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Missouri Rating

Missouri was rated 16th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 10 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Missouri shared the rating with Illinois. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Missouri Coverage

Historic Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mN8TD_0kF3K4hV00
Kimberling City, MO.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Missouri witness at Kimberling City recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object flying under 300 feet over a nearby bridge at 10:30 a.m. on July 15, 1963, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and two others were standing on the river bank not far from the Kimberling City Bridge.

“A single disc passed over the large body of water known as Table Rock Lake,” the reporting witness stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461U6L_0kF3K4hV00
Kimberling City Bridge, Kimberling City, MO.Photo byGoogle.

The disc was observed passing over the long expansion bridge and quickly disappeared from sight.

“The large disc was approximately 200 to 300 feet above the top of the bridge. It was visible and moving slowly.”

The witness said that the sighting lasted three to five minutes. No images were included in the report, filed on April 4, 2009. Kimberling City is a city in Stone County, MO, population 2,344. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

