California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearby

A California witness at West Hollywood reported watching a hovering, super bright, oblong-shaped object at 11:02 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside walking a dog when the object was first seen.

“It was super bright overhead,” the reporting witness stated. “It was oblong, color-changing, bright yellow with flashes of red, blue, and white.”

The witness said that the object remained motionless and fixed in the sky.

“I also saw two other bright flashing, smaller lights that were on each side making a perfect triangle shape. After about 20 minutes, the two smaller lights disappeared. The remaining largest color-changing light dimmed and slowly disappeared.”

The witness wondered why everyone in the immediate areas was not looking up. A smaller plane moved overhead at the same time. The witness read a Los Angeles-based report I wrote and thinks it is a similar object.

“I read Roger Marsh's last night’s UFO report and his pictures. That is exactly what I witnessed but also the added two other lights. There was no sound from them, only the plane.”

No images were included in the report, filed on November 18, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

A California witness at San Jose reported watching a silent, slow-moving, chevron-shaped object at 9 p.m. on July 15, 1947, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside in the street with several other friends after sunset but before dark when the craft was first seen in the sky above.

“It was more chevron-shaped or a triangle but memory favors chevron,” the reporting witness stated.”

The witness recalls that the object was moving slowly with no sound audible.

“In addition, there was a blue glow all around the edges of the craft which I think was gray or a dull metallic color. It appeared to be about the same size as the moon appears when near the zenith, maybe a bit larger.”

The witness does not recall how the object actually disappeared from view but does recall that it was traveling parallel to the street which ran in a north-south direction.

“I think it was N15th or N16th St. in San Jose.”

The witness wonders if this could have been a U.S. military craft.

No images were included in the report, filed on April 10, 2004. The exact sighting date is approximate. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.