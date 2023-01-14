Washington witness describes hovering ball of light over nearby building

Condo window. Photo by Grovemade on Unsplash

A Washington witness at Newcastle reported watching a hovering ball of light 15 feet over a nearby building that quickly moved away at 8:31 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness lives at the Avalon Bay Communities on the second floor with a living room window facing west and stepped up to the window to look outside.

“When I looked to my left, I noticed the brightest light I have ever seen in my life,” the reporting witness stated. “Different from any EV light, airplane light, or any star or any man-made light.”

The witness believes the object was 15 feet above the Overlake Clinics urgent care center. The object sat silently, hovering, and with the blink of an eye, it was gone.

Avalon Bay Communities, Newcastle, WA. Photo by Google.

“It jetted off to the west faster than anything ever seen in my life with not even a sound. It’s a fuzzy, very, very bright, and very, very smart.”

No images were included in the report, filed on November 18, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Washington Rating

Washington was rated 12th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 12 cases filed, according to the MUFON January 2023 newsletter. Washington shared the rating with New York. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic Washington

Walk in woods. Photo by Hangah Liong on Unsplash

A Washington witness at Seattle recalled an encounter with a silent, oval-shaped object that made a 90-degree turn at 5:30 p.m. on July 4, 1947, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was a 22-year-old student at the time walking in Woodland Park near the University of Washington. The park overlooked Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountain Range to the west.

“I happened to look up and saw a bright, oval-shaped object coming down from the upper atmosphere," the reporting witness stated. "There was no sound of motors. The object had no wings.”

The witness said that the object made a very sharp almost 90-degree turn to the horizontal and then sped south along Puget Sound at high speed and towards Mt. St. Helens.

“I was very surprised.”

Woodland Park, Seattle, WA. Photo by Google.

The witness heard about other, similar sightings in the area.

“At about the same time on July 4, 1947, a Seattle bus driver and a U.S. Navy member saw similar objects over Seattle. On June 24, 1947, a light plane pilot and a prospector saw nine silvery flying saucers flying in line at high speed from north to south over nearby Mount Rainier and Mount Adams, Washington.”

The witness additionally heard that on July 4, 1947, two airline pilots and a stewardess saw a similar group of nine flying saucers flying from southeast to northwest from Boise, Idaho, towards Mount Rainier and Seattle.

The NUFORC Director Peter Davenport reports that the witness is an investigator and archivist for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) and is an artist. Davenport says he considers this an excellent witness.

No images were included in the report, filed on November 20, 2010. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.