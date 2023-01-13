Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead

Roger Marsh

Mountain View and Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ.Photo byGoogle.

An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving along Mountain View at Via Linda when something very reflective and shiny was noticed in the sky. The object seemed very odd and out of place to see, considering it was the middle of the day when the sun was out and at its hottest and brightest point.

“It looked like a cigar-shaped, bright silver object that just floated in the sky, completely motionless,” the reporting witness stated. “I couldn't hear any noise coming from it either like you typically do when you see a plane or drone.”

Cropped witness image. The object is at top center of image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness glanced down at a phone for about two seconds to see the picture that was just taken.

“When I looked back up, it was just completely gone. Any type of man-made aircraft would have slowly moved out of sight until it was too far away to see and it wouldn't have just completely disappeared in two seconds from that distance.”

Cropped and enlarged version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

One image was included in the report, filed on November 17, 2022, and posted for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Arizona Rating

Arizona was rated 10th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 13 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Arizona shared the rating with North Carolina. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 21 cigar cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Arizona Coverage

Historic Arizona

Country clothesline.Photo byJutta Weber-VidalonUnsplash

An Arizona witness at Snowflake recalled an encounter with a large, triangle-shaped object sometime in September 1968, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness grew up on a 40-acre parcel of land with three small hills. The date is approximate.

It was early fall and his mother was setting the table while dinner was cooking in the oven. The sun was just about to set when she remembered there was a load of laundry on the line to be brought in. She handed the witness a basket and sent him out to get them.

The witness was a high school junior at the time. The clothesline was on the west side of the hill their home was built on.

“I remember squinting and shading my eyes as the sun was so bright going down,” the reporting witness stated. “The sky was decked out in oranges and yellows as the sun set. I put the basket on the ground and started taking the clothes off the line with a shake and a fold of each one.”

Suddenly the strength of the rays from the sun became less and he was glad to be rid of most of the blinding light as the sun went down.

“I glanced up and was shocked to see a small triangular-shaped UFO coming up out of the hill between ours and the junior high school.”

The witness could not tell if it coming up from the west side of the hill or the middle of the hill.

“It looked like a mirror but I couldn’t see any reflection in it. There were no lights or other items on it. It continued to rise up blocking more and more of the setting sun as it rose.”

The witness then glanced to the right of the hill and could see that cars were still driving up and down Main Street and wondered why people weren’t stopping.

“I eventually saw the bottom of the triangle and the object appeared to be about two-thirds the size of the entire hill. After the object was in full sight, it rose slowly for another few seconds and completely blocked the sun’s rays from my eyes.”

The witness could still see rays shooting out from each edge of the triangle which had become quite large by then. Suddenly, it zoomed straight back toward the west and the setting sun.

“Then in a flash, the rays of the sun were back in my face and the triangle was completely gone. I ran to the house where my family was seated around the table to ask if they saw it.”

The window shade had been pulled down to block the blinding light of the setting sun. The witness was the only family member that saw it. The witness looked for media reports but found none.

No images were included in the report, filed on December 8, 2022. Snowflake is a town in Navajo County, AZ, population 5,590. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

