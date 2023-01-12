Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security camera

Witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Florida witness at Ocala reported capturing a round-shaped, blue orb on a car lot security camera at 7:17 p.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was at home watching the security camera for a car lot when something flew down from above.

“It started changing its shape,” the reporting witness stated. “It had a round, blue orb above the white figure that was constantly changing shapes. I noticed it did not have a shadow and it was not transparent. It seemed to divide into two blue orbs, and then vanished.”

The witness included two images in the report, which was filed on December 7, 2022. Security cameras are notorious for having lens anomalies as could be the case here. The better testimony is when a witness actually sees something with their eyes, rather than relying on what a camera lens captured. An investigator would most likely match the images with known lens anomalies.

Ocala is a city in and the county seat of Marion County, FL, population 63,591. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

A Florida witness at Miami recalled an encounter with a cigar-shaped object at 3:30 p.m. sometime in either 1946 or 1947, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 13 or 14 at the time and outside in Miami to watch the first post-war air show hoping to see a jet plane for the first time.

“A very large cigar-shaped, silver craft flew slowly over the center of the city and cast a shadow so that hundreds of people looked up and saw it,” the reporting witness stated. “It was not a blimp as they were a daily sight on sub duty for years previous and it was much larger and silent."

The witness’s brother, mother, and father were there too as well as many of the neighborhood people.

“My Dad, just back from the Air Force, called it a Foo-Fighter. It flew from east to west and from our vantage at S.W. 4th Avenue and 10th. Street, it seemed as large as the Dade County court house which was plainly visible and at an altitude roughly twice that of the building – 23 stories.”

The witness said that the object seemed to fly directly over it. Friends of the witness who were north of this location also placed the object in the same location.

“It was the main topic of conversation for a day or two and then everyone just let it pass. In those days people, including pilots, were not afraid to talk about what they saw.”

The term Foo Fighter was used by Allied pilots during WWII to describe unknown aerial phenomena seen in the skies in both the European and Pacific theaters of war operation.

No images were included in the report, filed on September 3, 2000. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.