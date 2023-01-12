Ocala, FL

Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security camera

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TL5kh_0kBbxYMi00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Florida witness at Ocala reported capturing a round-shaped, blue orb on a car lot security camera at 7:17 p.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was at home watching the security camera for a car lot when something flew down from above.

“It started changing its shape,” the reporting witness stated. “It had a round, blue orb above the white figure that was constantly changing shapes. I noticed it did not have a shadow and it was not transparent. It seemed to divide into two blue orbs, and then vanished.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335MPZ_0kBbxYMi00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness included two images in the report, which was filed on December 7, 2022. Security cameras are notorious for having lens anomalies as could be the case here. The better testimony is when a witness actually sees something with their eyes, rather than relying on what a camera lens captured. An investigator would most likely match the images with known lens anomalies.

Ocala is a city in and the county seat of Marion County, FL, population 63,591. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Florida Coverage

Historic Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2zmm_0kBbxYMi00
S.W. 4th Avenue and 10th. Street, Miami, FL.Photo byGoogle.

A Florida witness at Miami recalled an encounter with a cigar-shaped object at 3:30 p.m. sometime in either 1946 or 1947, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 13 or 14 at the time and outside in Miami to watch the first post-war air show hoping to see a jet plane for the first time.

“A very large cigar-shaped, silver craft flew slowly over the center of the city and cast a shadow so that hundreds of people looked up and saw it,” the reporting witness stated. “It was not a blimp as they were a daily sight on sub duty for years previous and it was much larger and silent."

The witness’s brother, mother, and father were there too as well as many of the neighborhood people.

“My Dad, just back from the Air Force, called it a Foo-Fighter. It flew from east to west and from our vantage at S.W. 4th Avenue and 10th. Street, it seemed as large as the Dade County court house which was plainly visible and at an altitude roughly twice that of the building – 23 stories.”

The witness said that the object seemed to fly directly over it. Friends of the witness who were north of this location also placed the object in the same location.

“It was the main topic of conversation for a day or two and then everyone just let it pass. In those days people, including pilots, were not afraid to talk about what they saw.”

The term Foo Fighter was used by Allied pilots during WWII to describe unknown aerial phenomena seen in the skies in both the European and Pacific theaters of war operation.

No images were included in the report, filed on September 3, 2000. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Florida UFO# Orb UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 28

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
23K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Montana State

Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peak

A Montana witness at Bellgrade reported watching a large, disc-shaped object hovering over a nearby mountain peak at 3:51 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Missouri State

Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself

A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments
California State

California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearby

A California witness at West Hollywood reported watching a hovering, super bright, oblong-shaped object at 11:02 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
Washington State

Washington witness describes hovering ball of light over nearby building

A Washington witness at Newcastle reported watching a hovering ball of light 15 feet over a nearby building that quickly moved away at 8:31 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
26 comments
Wilmington, NC

North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle

A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Arizona State

Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead

An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Blakeslee, OH

Ohio witness says ball of light appeared and disappeared crossing sky

An Ohio witness at Blakeslee reported watching a sphere-shaped object appear and disappear as it crossed the sky at 6:10 p.m. on December 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter

A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments
Conshohocken, PA

Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky

A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
Boston, MA

MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside

A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
9 comments
Nevada State

Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground

A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object

An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
27 comments
Alabama State

Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights

An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Orange City, FL

Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'

A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long

An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
33 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it

A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments
Washington State

Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'

A Washington witness at Vancouver reported watching and photographing a slow-moving, drone-like object at 2:44 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
8 comments
Long Beach, CA

New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's home

A New Jersey witness at Long Beach reported watching a shape-changing object 150 feet over a neighbor’s home at 6:41 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
20 comments

Florida witness seeks answers to light display in night sky

A Florida witness at Cape Coral reported watching and videotaping an “amazing display and sequence” of lights in the sky at 6:40 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy