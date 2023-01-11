Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8VJe_0kBVikOn00
Hotel window.Photo byOlexandr IgnatovonUnsplash

A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness looked out the window of a hotel room and saw a cigar-shaped object emitting bright orange light.

“I initially thought it was a plane with chemtrails but the object was shooting up, not going further into the distance, and then maneuvered to the left in a way a plane could not do,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness was able to shoot two video clips.

The object was lost from view when it disappeared behind a building but the sighting lasted two full minutes.

“Another thing that happened is my TV didn’t get a signal and my computer charger stopped working. I was floored.”

The witness made one video clip available on a TikTok page. No images were included in the report, filed on December 7, 2022. Reno is a city in and the county seat of Washoe County, NV, population 264,165. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Nevada Cases

Nevada was rated fifth in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 22 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 21 cigar cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Nevada Coverage

Historic Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDTyf_0kBVikOn00
Ruby Mountains.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Nevada witness at a point above Lamoille recalled an encounter with a cigar-shaped object 150 feet overhead at 3 p.m. on August 1, 1971, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and friends were on a day hike in the Ruby Mountains and had climbed a ridge to about 9,200 feet MSL. The witness first spotted the object and called attention to the friends of what was first thought to be three giant, white birds flying toward them from the peak they were climbing that day. The peak is named Verdi Peak and it is 10,900 feet MSL.

“What I thought was three white birds was the sun’s reflection off this UFO that was headed straight at us,” the reporting witness stated. “It came over Verdi Peak and stopped and hovered approximately 150 feet above and 200 feet west of our position.”

The witness said that the craft had a mirror finish, no seams or rivets, no windows, and no front or rear.

“It made no engine or any other noise. The most amazing thing to us was that the craft never changed its attitude in any way, always remaining ridged in space as a gyro does. The craft was shaped like a cartoon cigar, like a football.”

The object was so close, the group agreed that it was approximately 70 feet long and 40 feet in diameter.

“We all had the intense feeling that we were being ‘check out.’ Scared the daylights out of us.”

Stranger Things

But then things got even stranger. From a hover, the craft rose straight up until it had gained about 3,000 feet of altitude from where it had been hovering, enough altitude to clear the mountain ridge.

“It flew north with a sudden burst of speed, the likes of which I have never seen before or after the sighting.”

The group could see the Jarbidge Mountains about 100 miles north into Idaho from their vantage point on the mountain ridge.

“We watched this craft go from right above us, to a little speck that disappeared over Idaho in about one-and-a-half seconds.”

The group was very shaken up and they all agreed to hike out of the mountains and back to their car to go home. They estimated it would take a bit under an hour to get to the car.

When they arrived, they all had noticed how low the sun was and that things were not adding up on the time they were gone and the time when they got to the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WU40_0kBVikOn00
Mountain hikers.Photo byDrew FarwellonUnsplash

“Only one of us had a wrist watch and he had left it in the car. When he announced what the time was, we all were just dumbfounded. We had four hours that we could not account for no matter how we tried to rationalize.”

The group had made the same hike at least a dozen times over the years and knew how long it took.

“So we decided to never tell anyone about this. I thought that it was time to speak up.”

The date of the sighting is approximate. No images were included in the report, filed on January 23, 2008. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
23K followers

