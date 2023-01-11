Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQUVE_0kBQjzME00
Parent and child in car.Photo bySOCMIA FotografíaonUnsplash

An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving with children in the car when a daughter shouted that there is a UFO in the sky.

“The object was black and oval-shaped,” the reporting witness stated. “It had lights on it and was very large.”

The witness reported that the object was hovering in the sky without moving and was completely silent.

“We rolled the window down and didn't hear anything. Something that large, it’s so strange for it to be silent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkfdI_0kBQjzME00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness watched the object for about another 30 seconds and then made a turn off the road and was unable to see where it went.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbluE_0kBQjzME00
Cropped and enlarged version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness had a previous sighting a few years ago but remarked that this object seemed to be triple the size.

The witness included one image that the daughter took of the object, but added that it is blurry. The report was filed on December 11, 2022.

West Salem is a neighborhood in Salem, Polk County, OR, population 24,183. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Oregon Cases

Oregon was rated 12th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 15 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list at 51 cases each.

There were 29 oval cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Oregon Coverage

Historic Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtFik_0kBQjzME00
Crane-Buchanan Road, Burns, OR.Photo byGoogle.

An Oregon witness at Burns recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object at 2 p.m. on July 5, 1929, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was traveling along Crane-Buchanan Road east of Burns and climbing up through a cut in the rim rocks when the object first came into view traveling very slowly and flying overhead.

“It was some 50 feet above the rim rock,” the reporting witness stated. “The object stopped, and through the most left window, there were two beings that looked most like our type of people. I could see them pointing with arms and hands.”

The witness stepped out of the car, but Mom demanded that her child get back into the car.

“I stood on the running board the rest of the short time. The craft was two tones of brown. It hovered for about 40 seconds.”

The witness noted that the craft had windows in the middle section, there was a soft hum, and you couldn’t detect any movement or vibration of any kind.

“As it left, it moved very slowly. One of the persons walked to the next window. About then is when they started to move. The craft must have been somewhere at 100 yards in length because you could not quite see the total length.”

The witness said then, “in a blink,” it was gone. And like many parents of the day, Mom said to not say anything about this because people will think we are crazy.

The event date is approximate. No images were included in the report, filed on July 31, 2002. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

