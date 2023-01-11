Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights

Rural overview. Photo by Nathan Anderson on Unsplash

An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving to an area with a cliff where the lights of the city below can be seen. This is a regular route for the witness at night. But on this night, the witness noticed something that was not seen before.

“Near the horizon line there was a line of yellow lights,” the reporting witness stated. “I looked closer and they appeared to be spinning and a red light flashed on the top of what appeared to be the disc shape.”

Cropped and enlarged version of witness image Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness reasoned that this could be a stadium but felt the lights were too uniform for that and it would not make sense that they spin. The witness took a video of the lights but it was hard to make out the shape.

One image was included in the report, filed on December 7, 2022. Hoover is a city in Jefferson and Shelby counties, population 92,606. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Alabama was rated 28th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with five cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Alabama shared the rating with Massachusetts, Kansas, Utah, and Virginia. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 28 disc cases reported nationally in December 2022.

An Alabama witness at Elmore recalled an encounter with a sphere-shaped object on June 5, 1956, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 5 or 6 years old at the time and with a group of cousins playing at Mortar Creek near Elmore out in the woods. The exact date is approximate.

“A disc-shaped sphere came out of the sky and it was hovering over the creek with a hose that came out of it and the end of it was in the water and it made the water boil,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness does not remember that particular point but was told that by a cousin.

“My cousin told me I got this strange look over my face and told them, ‘They are not here to hurt us, but this was a necessary stop for them.’ There was a small tree I leaned back on and went to sleep.”

The cousins ran back from the creek to grandmother’s house to get her to come and see this object.

Mortar Creek, Elmore, AL. Photo by Google.

“They said they were very scared the disc had taken me. I remember none of this.”

When the group finally convinced the grandmother that something was very wrong, she and the cousins came back to find the witness who was still there by the small tree.

“Grandmom thought I did not look well and convinced me to come back to the house and take a nap. My Grandmom does not believe in UFOs. She told my cousins not to talk about this to a living soul.”

The witness since that time has watched every space movie available and has a strong interest in UFOs.

“Many years later, I was in front of my family and said I have never seen a UFO. My cousins laughed and told me this story.”

No images were included in the report, filed on September 28, 2003. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.