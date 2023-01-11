Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2VX8_0kAIFedG00
Rural overview.Photo byNathan AndersononUnsplash

An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving to an area with a cliff where the lights of the city below can be seen. This is a regular route for the witness at night. But on this night, the witness noticed something that was not seen before.

“Near the horizon line there was a line of yellow lights,” the reporting witness stated. “I looked closer and they appeared to be spinning and a red light flashed on the top of what appeared to be the disc shape.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFUeg_0kAIFedG00
Cropped and enlarged version of witness imagePhoto byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness reasoned that this could be a stadium but felt the lights were too uniform for that and it would not make sense that they spin. The witness took a video of the lights but it was hard to make out the shape.

One image was included in the report, filed on December 7, 2022. Hoover is a city in Jefferson and Shelby counties, population 92,606. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Alabama Cases

Alabama was rated 28th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with five cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Alabama shared the rating with Massachusetts, Kansas, Utah, and Virginia. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 28 disc cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Alabama Coverage

Historic Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5RMk_0kAIFedG00
Wooded area.Photo byGustav GullstrandonUnsplash

An Alabama witness at Elmore recalled an encounter with a sphere-shaped object on June 5, 1956, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 5 or 6 years old at the time and with a group of cousins playing at Mortar Creek near Elmore out in the woods. The exact date is approximate.

“A disc-shaped sphere came out of the sky and it was hovering over the creek with a hose that came out of it and the end of it was in the water and it made the water boil,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness does not remember that particular point but was told that by a cousin.

“My cousin told me I got this strange look over my face and told them, ‘They are not here to hurt us, but this was a necessary stop for them.’ There was a small tree I leaned back on and went to sleep.”

The cousins ran back from the creek to grandmother’s house to get her to come and see this object.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZuDw_0kAIFedG00
Mortar Creek, Elmore, AL.Photo byGoogle.

“They said they were very scared the disc had taken me. I remember none of this.”

When the group finally convinced the grandmother that something was very wrong, she and the cousins came back to find the witness who was still there by the small tree.

“Grandmom thought I did not look well and convinced me to come back to the house and take a nap. My Grandmom does not believe in UFOs. She told my cousins not to talk about this to a living soul.”

The witness since that time has watched every space movie available and has a strong interest in UFOs.

“Many years later, I was in front of my family and said I have never seen a UFO. My cousins laughed and told me this story.”

No images were included in the report, filed on September 28, 2003. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Alabama UFO# Disc UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 4

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
23K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Holly Hill, SC

South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object

A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Winston-salem, NC

North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree

A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Montana State

Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peak

A Montana witness at Bellgrade reported watching a large, disc-shaped object hovering over a nearby mountain peak at 3:51 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Missouri State

Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself

A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
California State

California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearby

A California witness at West Hollywood reported watching a hovering, super bright, oblong-shaped object at 11:02 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
Washington State

Washington witness describes hovering ball of light over nearby building

A Washington witness at Newcastle reported watching a hovering ball of light 15 feet over a nearby building that quickly moved away at 8:31 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments
Wilmington, NC

North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle

A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Arizona State

Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead

An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Blakeslee, OH

Ohio witness says ball of light appeared and disappeared crossing sky

An Ohio witness at Blakeslee reported watching a sphere-shaped object appear and disappear as it crossed the sky at 6:10 p.m. on December 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter

A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments
Conshohocken, PA

Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky

A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
Boston, MA

MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside

A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
9 comments
Ocala, FL

Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security camera

A Florida witness at Ocala reported capturing a round-shaped, blue orb on a car lot security camera at 7:17 p.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
28 comments
Nevada State

Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground

A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object

An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
27 comments
Orange City, FL

Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'

A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long

An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
33 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it

A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments
Washington State

Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'

A Washington witness at Vancouver reported watching and photographing a slow-moving, drone-like object at 2:44 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy