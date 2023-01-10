Orange City, FL

Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DdiV_0kAExhLv00
I-4 approaching the Orange City and Deltona exit.Photo byGoogle.

A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving eastbound on I-4 towards the Orange City and Deltona exit.

“I saw three silver triangles in the sky reflecting the sun,” the reporting witness stated. “I pulled over to the exit lane to observe.”

The witness said the objects flew in a triangle pattern going towards the west and were at an angle that caught the reflecting sun.

“All of a sudden, they all flattened out so I could definitely see their triangle shape. At that point, they were more flat gray in color. I did not notice any lights on them. Right after they flattened out, they totally disappeared from the sky.”

The witness reasoned that they either became invisible or moved away so fast that they seemed to disappear. Nothing more was seen.

“They were flying lower than a plane and slightly higher than a helicopter.”

No images were included in the report, filed on December 9, 2022. Orange City is a city in Volusia County, FL, population 10,599. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Florida Coverage

Historic Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ozNI_0kAExhLv00
Young men in wooded area.Photo bySHUJA OFFICIALonUnsplash

A Florida witness between Bartow and Mulberry recalled an encounter with a sphere-shaped object that seemed to be listening into conversations at 9 p.m. on December 17, 1961, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a brother were in a wooded area between the towns of Bartow and Mulberry when they first noticed a round red ball, basketball-size, darting around in the sky to their north.

The two stood there watching this ball moving at incredible speeds and not slowing down while reversing direction. Then a friend walked up and they pointed out the object to him.

“The moment that he joined us in watching this object, the object stopped and then moved toward us very slowly to alight upon an oak tree about 20 feet away from us,” the reporting witness stated. “It then moved to the center of Bonnie Mine Road at about 15 feet in the air and began moving south down this road.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaHTl_0kAExhLv00
Bonnie Mine Road, Bartow, FL.Photo byGoogle.

The three then followed the object on foot for about three-quarters of a mile where the object stopped on the cross arm of a light pole. When the three arrived at this pole, the object lifted off and returned to the center of the road where it continued moving south.

The object continued south for approximately one-quarter mile and then turned left to cross a cow pasture.

“We arrived at the fence of the cow pasture and began arguing about crossing the fence to continue following this object. We were a little afraid to cross this fence to follow the object so we argued about doing so.”

While the three argued, the red glowing ball was suspended in the air approximately 50 feet away and 20 feet in the air and was absolutely quiet.

“We argued for about five minutes while watching this very beautiful and graceful ball in the night sky. Finally, my friend decided that there was no way that I was going to cross that fence and gave up the argument.”

At the very moment that he made that decision, the object shot straight up and out of sight in a fraction of a second.

“Over the years, I have reviewed this encounter very carefully many times. The actions of this object would suggest to me, for example, that it had the ability to determine our thoughts. This object was at times less than 20 feet away and I was able to study it very closely. I could see into the ball of light and determined that it consisted of light. There was no craft, just a ball of light.”

The witness said that the object was very similar to a ball of light filmed in England that appeared to be creating a crop circle. That ball of light appeared clear or whitish.

“The orb that I witnessed was red.”

No images were included in the report, filed on October 14, 2003. Bartow is the county seat of Polk County, FL, population 20,147. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
23K followers

