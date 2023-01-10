Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long

Night sky. Photo by Marcus Dietachmair on Unsplash

An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first reports seeing a large, long, light in the sky.

“About 800 feet away over the neighborhood, “ the reporting witness stated. “Craft moved east right over us. About 15 feet tall and 100 feet long. When it passed over, I moved to be directly under it and it was clearly a triangle-shaped craft.”

The witness said the object’s lights flickered and went out.

Witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“The craft completely faded into the mist.”

This is the witness’s second sighting.

“I had seen the same craft around three years ago at the corner of Bob Straub and Mountain Gate sitting directly over the house on the corner. At that time it had one very bright light on the top.”

During that incident, the witness parked a truck under it and got out.

“It was 65 feet up but seemed smaller by 30 or 40 percent. It then moved west over Eugene. Made no noise and the light stayed on until out of sight.”

NUFORC’s Director Peter Davenport commented that the image appears reminiscent of Starlink but the triangular description contradicts that.

Cropped and enlarged version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

One image was included in the report, filed on December 19, 2023. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Similar Oregon Reports

Previously in December 2022, there were two other Oregon triangle reports filed with NUFORC. The first took place about five miles west of Springfield 10 days earlier.

An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching a triangle-shaped object with a light beam at 5:45 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from NUFORC.

“Triangle was close and there was a light beam-type shape going from the ground up to clouds through it,” the reporting witness stated. “It looked like it had rings moving inside vertically.”

The witness said the sighting lasted for 10 seconds and was gone.

One day later, moving about 220 miles southeast of Eugene, another report was filed one day later.

An Oregon witness at Lakeview reported watching a triangle-shaped object moving overhead at 9:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from NUFORC.

Two jets flying over the house caused the witness to step outside to see what they were doing. The crafts were heading northwest over the top of the witness’s house.

“Then as soon as they were out of sight, this triangle-shaped craft came from northwest heading southeast over my house,” the reporting witness stated.

Oregon Cases

Oregon was rated 12th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 15 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list at 51 cases each.

There were 38 triangle sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historical Oregon

Night driving. Photo by chmyphotography on Unsplash

An Oregon witness at Ukiah recalled an encounter with an oval-shaped object 40 feet in diameter and 20 feet off the ground at 8 p.m. on October 15, 1966, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was about 6 years old at the time. The sighting date is approximate.

The witness’s mother was driving the two over to the Pilot Rock area to meet up with Dad and a few uncles there. The group was all staying in a large cabin.

During the evening road trip, the two saw a distant orange light slowly approaching from the left side of the road.

“It moved smoothly and steadily towards us,” the reporting witness stated. “It silently kept getting closer, its height matching the rolling hills and uneven terrain with a precise and unchanging distance from the ground.”

Mom pulled the car off to the side of the road. It was a clear night and they could see stars. There was dead silence and no wind.

“This oval, solid orange object came right up to us, never slowing down, moving very slowly about the speed of an average running man. I looked into it with awe. It had no markings, was a solid color, not even a variation of orange.”

The witness remembers that its luminescence was not too bright so they were able to look at it.

“It was bright, but it did not illuminate much of the ground around it. It kept getting closer. Close enough I think I could have hit it with a rock.”

The witness compared it in size to a softball held at arm’s length from you.

“It was about 20 feet off the ground. I would guess it was about 40 feet in diameter, oval, and had a vertical length of about 10 feet, maybe slightly more. It had no sound.”

The object continued to move steadily past the two. After it was out of sight, the two got back into their car and drove to the cabin. The witness continued to look for it along the way.

“I noticed it was trailing our right side in the tree line quite a distance away. I could see a glimpse of it until we turned left onto a gravel road, drove a bit longer and we were at the cabin.”

The witness has never seen anything like it since and has only told family members until now.

“My mom remembers and we talk about it once in a while, but she does not tell anyone.”

Ukiah is a city in Umatilla County, OR, population 186. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.