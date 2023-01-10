Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it

Lakeville, MA. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness stated that this activity has been going on for quite some time and has finally caught the attention of others in the neighborhood with the frequency of military aircraft with spotlights now a nightly occurrence.

On the previous evening, there were two passes of low-flying helicopters over the witness’s home with at least 8-10 passes of small aircraft at a very low elevation. The witness believes that the helicopters are searching for these oval-shaped objects.

“The objects are very well camouflaged against the surroundings,” the reporting witness stated. “Following light patterns with objects up high, the lower, smaller, crafts can be seen with close attention. The shape is seen when you pick up the camouflaged, distorted, image.”

The witness believes that once you lock onto an object, it can be easily tracked.

“They come down as low as 10 feet from my backyard.”

The witness has attempted to take video but says the camera picks up on the lights, which are moving in unison together at a rapid rate, but the quality is not good.

The witness reports that there were lights on the larger object and it emitted other objects.

“The object emitted beams.”

The witness observed other known aircraft in the vicinity chasing the object.

“Animals reacted to the event during a slow descent of the large object, with a perimeter set up of smaller objects at a lower elevation.”

No images were included in the report, filed on December 9, 2022. Lakeville is a town in Plymouth County, MA, population 11,523. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Massachusetts was rated 26th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with five cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Massachusetts shared the rating with Kansas, Alabama, Utah, and Virginia. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 29 oval cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Boy watching sky. Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash

A Massachusetts witness at Holbrook recalled an encounter with an egg-shaped object hovering over nearby trees at 3 p.m. on May 1, 1955, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 7 years old and living in an area that was next to the South Weymouth Naval Air Station. The day of the sighting was a sunny spring day. The witness was in a ball field near home. The sighting date is approximate.

“I turned around and over the trees was a large, yellow object shaped like a football without the tips on the ends,” the reporting witness stated.”

The object was observed for only one minute or less and during that time it hovered in place.

“It went out like a light but faster. Then, over my right shoulder, a Navy Constellation radar plane went toward where the object had been.”

Naval Air Station South Weymouth. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

The witness says the object was unlike any aircraft ever seen. The South Weymouth Naval Air Station was an operational U.S. Navy airfield from 1942 to 1997.

Holbrook is a town in Norfolk County, MA, population 11,405. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.