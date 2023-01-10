Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DiGS_0kA3pcFk00
Lakeville, MA.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness stated that this activity has been going on for quite some time and has finally caught the attention of others in the neighborhood with the frequency of military aircraft with spotlights now a nightly occurrence.

On the previous evening, there were two passes of low-flying helicopters over the witness’s home with at least 8-10 passes of small aircraft at a very low elevation. The witness believes that the helicopters are searching for these oval-shaped objects.

“The objects are very well camouflaged against the surroundings,” the reporting witness stated. “Following light patterns with objects up high, the lower, smaller, crafts can be seen with close attention. The shape is seen when you pick up the camouflaged, distorted, image.”

The witness believes that once you lock onto an object, it can be easily tracked.

“They come down as low as 10 feet from my backyard.”

The witness has attempted to take video but says the camera picks up on the lights, which are moving in unison together at a rapid rate, but the quality is not good.

The witness reports that there were lights on the larger object and it emitted other objects.

“The object emitted beams.”

The witness observed other known aircraft in the vicinity chasing the object.

“Animals reacted to the event during a slow descent of the large object, with a perimeter set up of smaller objects at a lower elevation.”

No images were included in the report, filed on December 9, 2022. Lakeville is a town in Plymouth County, MA, population 11,523. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Massachusetts Cases

Massachusetts was rated 26th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with five cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Massachusetts shared the rating with Kansas, Alabama, Utah, and Virginia. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 29 oval cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Massachusetts Coverage

Historic Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B46Uf_0kA3pcFk00
Boy watching sky.Photo byVitolda KleinonUnsplash

A Massachusetts witness at Holbrook recalled an encounter with an egg-shaped object hovering over nearby trees at 3 p.m. on May 1, 1955, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 7 years old and living in an area that was next to the South Weymouth Naval Air Station. The day of the sighting was a sunny spring day. The witness was in a ball field near home. The sighting date is approximate.

“I turned around and over the trees was a large, yellow object shaped like a football without the tips on the ends,” the reporting witness stated.”

The object was observed for only one minute or less and during that time it hovered in place.

“It went out like a light but faster. Then, over my right shoulder, a Navy Constellation radar plane went toward where the object had been.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZS9W_0kA3pcFk00
Naval Air Station South Weymouth.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

The witness says the object was unlike any aircraft ever seen. The South Weymouth Naval Air Station was an operational U.S. Navy airfield from 1942 to 1997.

Holbrook is a town in Norfolk County, MA, population 11,405. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# MA UFO# Oval UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 16

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
23K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Holly Hill, SC

South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object

A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Winston-salem, NC

North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree

A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Montana State

Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peak

A Montana witness at Bellgrade reported watching a large, disc-shaped object hovering over a nearby mountain peak at 3:51 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Missouri State

Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself

A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
California State

California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearby

A California witness at West Hollywood reported watching a hovering, super bright, oblong-shaped object at 11:02 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
Washington State

Washington witness describes hovering ball of light over nearby building

A Washington witness at Newcastle reported watching a hovering ball of light 15 feet over a nearby building that quickly moved away at 8:31 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments
Wilmington, NC

North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle

A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Arizona State

Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead

An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Blakeslee, OH

Ohio witness says ball of light appeared and disappeared crossing sky

An Ohio witness at Blakeslee reported watching a sphere-shaped object appear and disappear as it crossed the sky at 6:10 p.m. on December 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter

A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments
Conshohocken, PA

Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky

A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
Boston, MA

MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside

A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
9 comments
Ocala, FL

Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security camera

A Florida witness at Ocala reported capturing a round-shaped, blue orb on a car lot security camera at 7:17 p.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
28 comments
Nevada State

Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground

A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object

An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
27 comments
Alabama State

Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights

An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Orange City, FL

Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'

A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long

An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
33 comments
Washington State

Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'

A Washington witness at Vancouver reported watching and photographing a slow-moving, drone-like object at 2:44 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy