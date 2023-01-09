Airline captain reports multiple orbs flying over Michigan into Indiana

Airline cockpit. Photo by Jan Huber on Unsplash

A commercial airline pilot flying over Southern Michigan into Northern Indiana reported watching a series of orbs at 4:45 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was the captain of a flight from LAX to JFK. Upon returning to the flight deck from a bathroom break, he was told by the first officer to quickly look outside and see what he was viewing.

“There was a large, white orb, with a second one above it and slightly right, in the night sky,” the reporting witness stated. “As pilots, we try to rationalize and determine what we are looking at and verify that it is no issue for our aircraft. The orbs stayed for a bit and then suddenly vanished.”

The first officer and the flight attendant, who was in the cockpit while the captain was in the bathroom, said there had been an even brighter orb that looked like oncoming aircraft traffic just a few moments prior. They had looked at the TCAS with nothing on the display.

The night sky was quite bright due to a full moon in the western sky which was lighting up their whole eastern view of the sky. There was a low overcast layer that kept the ground light from shining through.

“A few moments later we noticed the orbs again and were shocked by how bright they were.”

The crew had heard earlier that day that Mars would be the second brightest object in the sky, after the moon, due to its proximity to the planet that evening.

“The orbs that we saw were larger and much brighter than Mars, which we had seen in the western sky during our departure out of LAX. I radioed ATC to have an adjacent UPS flight come up on a separate frequency.”

The captain asked them if they were seeing anything in the eastern sky when the orbs showed up again. They said they also saw them.

“Cleveland ATC got involved in the discussion and asked us to report everything we were seeing. Our location was just east of Chicago airspace near the Indiana and Michigan border.”

ATC then queried other planes, including an Alaska Airlines flight. Other planes, including a private jet, also reported seeing the orbs.

“We probably saw the orbs come back into our views seven or eight times over a period of 25 minutes.”

During one of the viewings, there were multiple orbs. The captain counted six and one of them had moved in an arcing manner. The crew is familiar with Starlink satellites that they have seen numerous times in their careers, including a launch chain of Starlink satellites on a flight over the Pacific four years ago.

“These orbs, when they moved, moved much faster than a Starlink satellite or a common satellite.”

The captain estimated the orbs were at a much higher altitude than a satellite would normally be at. And just by chance, they were able to see a satellite moving slowly across the sky right after one of the sightings.

In total, the captain estimates that six-to-seven flights had some type of viewing of the same orbs they viewed, based on the chatter on ATC frequency. Cleveland ATC did comment that they had a large uptick in unexplained sightings in the last few months over the Great Lakes area.

“The hair on my neck was standing and my heart was racing due to what we were viewing.”

The first officer has some photos and videos that he will add to this report soon.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 11, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Michigan Cases

Michigan was rated ninth in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 16 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Michigan shared the rating with Pennsylvania. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic Michigan

A Michigan witness at Ludington recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object at 1 p.m. on June 1, 1941, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 5 years old at the time and playing with ant hills on a dead-end street. The sighting date is approximate.

“I looked to the west and saw coming toward me a round, silver-like disc about 500 to 1,000 feet above Hamlin Lake,” the reporting witness stated. “It then stopped and reversed course and went toward Manistee.”

The witness was 67 at the time the report was filed and says he remembers the incident like it was yesterday.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 2, 2003. Ludington is a harbor town and the county seat of Mason County, MI, population 8,076. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.