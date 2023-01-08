Tucson, AZ

Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1Y1m_0k7orAeg00
Tucson, AZ.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness’s wife was the first to see the object she described as a large star.

“I went outside to find a star larger than a planet and not where planets should be,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness got out his binoculars for a closer look.

“I could see it was almost saucer-shaped with lights or windows across the center.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6It1_0k7orAeg00
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness then brought out a phone to videotape the object but discovered that it only showed up as a blurry object.

“It moved with no sound slowly west for 30 to 40 minutes and then disappeared.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJUbS_0k7orAeg00
Cropped and enlarged version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

One video clip was included in the report, which was filed on January 8, 2023. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Arizona Cases

Arizona was rated 10th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 13 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Arizona shared the rating with North Carolina. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 28 disc cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Arizona Coverage

Historic Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eyQc_0k7orAeg00
Boy in field at night.Photo byasap rockyonUnsplash

An Arizona witness at Glendale recalled an encounter with a circle-shaped object hovering over Luke Air Force Base on the evening of June 15, 1966, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 7 years old at the time and his father was stationed at the base. The incident date is approximate. The witness was walking home from a friend’s home on base housing grounds. He was walking past a small open field area that may have had a swing set or some kind of park equipment located on the officer’s side of the base housing area.

“It seemed to appear out of nowhere, as I don't remember having any feelings of fright that something was coming towards me,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness recalls that while walking towards the housing from the non-commissioned officer’s housing side of the road to the officer’s side, he crossed a small open grassy or weedy space when he suddenly felt different and he heard something when this huge "thing" seemed to appear out of nowhere impairing his ability to see straight above.

“I remember it seemed to be hovering just above the tree line straight above me. It displayed moving colored lights. At one time I could have said what colors, but the only color I am mostly sure of this many years later is blue.”

The witness recalls feeling uncomfortable and a little scared and he did run home after about a minute or so of being awe-struck. His father was an Air Force pilot who was officially acknowledged for his honorable military career.

“I know the experience was real. I know my feelings while it was happening and trust what instinct and intuition I had at that time. I know it was an event that I will remember for the rest of my life."

Luke Air Force Base is in Maricopa County, AZ, seven miles west of Glendale. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

# UFO# UAP# Arizona UFO# UFO Photo# Saucer UFO

Comments / 23

