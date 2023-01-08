South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball

Sky watching. Photo by Jonathan Barreto on Unsplash

A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness watched the object for several minutes and then began to videotape.

“It was a large yellow, white, orange fireball type of object that was observed stationary for approximately two minutes before the video was taken for another one minute,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness turned the camera off and the object was stationary for another minute.

“Then, it simply vanished. Yup, poof.”

Cropped version of a frame from witness video. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness remarked that at age 62, his eyes are always on the sky and he’s "sober as a judge."

One video clip was included in the report, which was filed on January 8, 2023. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

South Carolina Cases

South Carolina was rated 20th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with eight cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. South Carolina shared the rating with Arkansas and New Mexico. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were eight fireball cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent South Carolina Coverage

Historic South Carolina

Rural farm house. Photo by Elijah Austin on Unsplash

A South Carolina witness at the Spartanburg-Greenville area recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object at 10 p.m. on September 9, 1964, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 17 or 18 years old. The report date is approximate. The witness tried to forget the incident over the years because talk about UFOs was taboo in the home of a southern Baptist preacher at that time.

The following event took place in upstate South Carolina within 30 miles of the Spartanburg-Greenville airport.

“The reason I mention this is, the airport had very good radar at that time, and the Air Force Base at Sumter is less than than 15 minutes away for an interceptor,” the reporting witness stated. “None showed up.”

The witness and his brother, two years younger, usually sat out on the front porch each weeknight after school started back in late summer and they would talk for an hour or so before they went to bed around 11 o’clock.

Their front porch faced about 10-20 degrees northeast. There was a wooded area directly across the street in front of them that had a lot of trees in it that were 50 or 60 feet high, so their view of the sky was limited down to about 1 o’clock.

“This night the moon was very bright and probably within a few days of being full, which made the porch dark where we were sitting. We heard a strange sound coming from across the street in the sky and out of our sight.”

The witness said that it sounded like a multi-engine aircraft that was straining really hard. The two sat there and listened for a couple of minutes as the sound got closer and the noise changed to more of a whine, almost like a locomotive without the rail noise.

“In a minute or so we could see some lights through the trees and a huge shape moving slowly toward us. My brother said it was ‘one of those flying wings’ speaking of some multi-engine aircraft at that time that looked like wings.”

As the object cleared the trees they realized it was a "flying saucer" and the sound had changed to a high-pitched hum.

“We watched in awe as it came slowly over the road and over the house beside us on our left or west side. It was very low and not moving much faster than a person can walk.”

The boys jumped up and off the porch and walked beside the house watching it as it moved over the house and then just stopped and hovered over the backyard. The hum changed to a hum like an electric motor as they stared up at the huge craft.

“It was a round, thick disc with three or four little blue lights on the side I could see. It had a big dome on top of the disc and it had a few amber lights around it about a third of the way up. It looked to be about 100 feet across the disc and maybe 50 feet high.”

They observed that the object was about 500 feet up and maybe 100 feet west of them.

The object was described as a dull gray color and the moon made it look very dark underneath.

“The odd thing was, the moon didn’t reflect off the dome in any way that I could see. The craft just sat there motionless as we stood there looking it over. I wasn’t afraid of it at all. I was fascinated as I watched it.”

The witness noticed that there was something about it that seemed to make a weird sensation in his body. After what seemed an eternity, which in reality was probably around a minute, the sound changed to a high-pitched hum and then the object seemed to get out of the sounds that a human can hear.

“The craft started to move up and back a little to the northwest at a very steep angle, slowly at first, and it left so fast that it was gone in about two seconds. I remember as it was going out of sight I saw a red light blink somewhere on it.”

The witness had a hard time talking to friends and family about it over the years.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on March 13, 2002. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.