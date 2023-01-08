Georgia witness captures metallic object moving northbound

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lovs6_0k7kBqrG00
Observing the sky.Photo byJeremy BishoponUnsplash

A Georgia witness at Gainesville reported watching and videotaping a shiny metallic object moving northbound at 5:37 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was able to catch the object on video for about 20 seconds before it disappeared into the clouds.

“I saw a silver, shiny, metallic object in the sky traveling in a northwest direction,” the reporting witness stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFX56_0k7kBqrG00
Frame from witness video.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness pulled up a flight tracker app at the time and no planes were flying in a northwest direction nearby.

“I did see an airliner traveling in a south direction and a helicopter a bit away traveling from west to east.”

The witness heard no sound from the object.

One video clip was included in the report, which was filed on January 8, 2023. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Georgia Cases

Georgia was rated fourth in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 24 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Georgia Coverage

Historic Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCAYm_0k7kBqrG00
Georgia School for the Deaf, Fannin Hall, built 1846, later used as a field hospital for Civil War soldiers. Now city hall of Cave Spring.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Georgia witness at Cave Spring reported in a manuscript a UFO incident from May 16, 1864, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

In 1864, prior to airplanes, a white object was observed about half a mile high and moving rapidly toward the south. The incident was recorded in a Confederate soldier's war journal and later published as Blood & Sacrifice, by Blue Acorn Press, Huntington, WV, in 1994.

On Page 140, the author reports, "Prior to our arrival at Cave Springs, quite early in the forenoon in fact, a white object was observed in the sky to the southeast, apparently about half a mile high and moving rapidly toward the south. We decided that it was a balloon and that the enemy was endeavoring by that means to ascertain the strength of the reinforcements that were coming to Gen. Johnston."

The book editor notes that Union General Sherman's troops did not have balloons with them during the Atlanta Campaign. It should also be noted that observation balloons were tied to the ground and only moved vertically up and down. If a balloon were untethered by accident, it would only move as fast as any winds prevailing at the time, or certainly not rapidly.

The observer (book author) was a Sergeant in Company B, 46th Mississippi Infantry Regiment, and later Sergeant Major, and finally Acting Adjutant of the Regiment. He had been a school teacher prior to the War Between the States, and the book is a very factual chronology of his daily experiences during the War.

Cave Spring is a city in Floyd County, GA, population 1,200. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Georgia UFO# Sphere UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 6

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
23K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Boston, MA

MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside

A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Ocala, FL

Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security camera

A Florida witness at Ocala reported capturing a round-shaped, blue orb on a car lot security camera at 7:17 p.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments
Nevada State

Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground

A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object

An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
24 comments
Alabama State

Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights

An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Orange City, FL

Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'

A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
15 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long

An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
29 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it

A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
15 comments
Washington State

Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'

A Washington witness at Vancouver reported watching and photographing a slow-moving, drone-like object at 2:44 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
8 comments
Long Beach, CA

New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's home

A New Jersey witness at Long Beach reported watching a shape-changing object 150 feet over a neighbor’s home at 6:41 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
20 comments

Florida witness seeks answers to light display in night sky

A Florida witness at Cape Coral reported watching and videotaping an “amazing display and sequence” of lights in the sky at 6:40 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
1 comments
Punta Gorda, FL

Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearby

A Florida witness at Punta Gorda reported watching and videotaping two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearby at 7:15 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
57 comments
Michigan State

Airline captain reports multiple orbs flying over Michigan into Indiana

A commercial airline pilot flying over Southern Michigan into Northern Indiana reported watching a series of orbs at 4:45 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
128 comments
Tucson, AZ

Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson

An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
23 comments
Lexington, SC

South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball

A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
97 comments
Tucson, AZ

Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base

An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
50 comments

Maryland witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object

A Maryland witness at Hagerstown reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object with three lights at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
15 comments
Ferndale, CA

California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas Day

A California witness at Ferndale reported capturing two “strange lights” in a Christmas Day photograph at 5:32 p.m. on December 25, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
58 comments

New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light

A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy