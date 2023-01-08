Georgia witness captures metallic object moving northbound

Observing the sky. Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

A Georgia witness at Gainesville reported watching and videotaping a shiny metallic object moving northbound at 5:37 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was able to catch the object on video for about 20 seconds before it disappeared into the clouds.

“I saw a silver, shiny, metallic object in the sky traveling in a northwest direction,” the reporting witness stated.

Frame from witness video. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness pulled up a flight tracker app at the time and no planes were flying in a northwest direction nearby.

“I did see an airliner traveling in a south direction and a helicopter a bit away traveling from west to east.”

The witness heard no sound from the object.

One video clip was included in the report, which was filed on January 8, 2023. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Georgia Cases

Georgia was rated fourth in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 24 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Georgia Coverage

Historic Georgia

Georgia School for the Deaf, Fannin Hall, built 1846, later used as a field hospital for Civil War soldiers. Now city hall of Cave Spring. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Georgia witness at Cave Spring reported in a manuscript a UFO incident from May 16, 1864, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

In 1864, prior to airplanes, a white object was observed about half a mile high and moving rapidly toward the south. The incident was recorded in a Confederate soldier's war journal and later published as Blood & Sacrifice, by Blue Acorn Press, Huntington, WV, in 1994.

On Page 140, the author reports, "Prior to our arrival at Cave Springs, quite early in the forenoon in fact, a white object was observed in the sky to the southeast, apparently about half a mile high and moving rapidly toward the south. We decided that it was a balloon and that the enemy was endeavoring by that means to ascertain the strength of the reinforcements that were coming to Gen. Johnston."

The book editor notes that Union General Sherman's troops did not have balloons with them during the Atlanta Campaign. It should also be noted that observation balloons were tied to the ground and only moved vertically up and down. If a balloon were untethered by accident, it would only move as fast as any winds prevailing at the time, or certainly not rapidly.

The observer (book author) was a Sergeant in Company B, 46th Mississippi Infantry Regiment, and later Sergeant Major, and finally Acting Adjutant of the Regiment. He had been a school teacher prior to the War Between the States, and the book is a very factual chronology of his daily experiences during the War.

Cave Spring is a city in Floyd County, GA, population 1,200. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.