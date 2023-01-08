Tucson, AZ

Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4U0c_0k7B2SaP00
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was driving southbound along Craycroft Road when a large, white, glowing tic-tac-shaped object was seen hovering above the base. The witness first thought that something was falling out of the sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DngfY_0k7B2SaP00
Cropped frame from witness video.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

“It was hanging vertically and appeared to be descending, then stabilized,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness watched the object for between 40 seconds to one minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXKig_0k7B2SaP00
Cropped frame from witness video.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

“There appeared to be a haze around the object and it seemed to be brighter than white. It rotated to a horizontal position and appeared to collapse or shrink and disappear.”

The witness observed that there was a lot of traffic in the area at that time which means more witnesses.

One video clip was included in the report, which was filed on January 4, 2023. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is located five miles southeast of Tucson. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Arizona Cases

Arizona was rated 10th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 13 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 13 tic-tac cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Arizona Coverage

Historic Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pnLc_0k7B2SaP00
Kids running.Photo byJed VillejoonUnsplash

An Arizona witness at Globe recalled an encounter with a rectangle-shaped object hovering 200 feet overhead at 1 p.m. on June 28, 1959, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 10 or 11 when the object was seen in the sky right directly overhead. The date is approximate.

“It was not spherical but square to rectangular and made of what resembled plumbing joints joined together to form a rectangular shape which was hollow in the center,” the reporting witness stated. “Don't know how to better describe it.”

The witness said the object was silver in color and hovered about 200 feet above as kids were playing in the street.

“It hovered there for a couple of minutes and then went straight up into the sky and disappeared from sight. There were no lights, no sounds, just this object in the air above us.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on August 3, 2005. Globe is a city in Gila County, AZ, population 7,249. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

