Maryland witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjkdO_0k79oXwY00
Driving in dark.Photo bychmyphotographyonUnsplash

A Maryland witness at Hagerstown reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object with three lights at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was driving to work when the lights were first noticed.

“The lights were in the formation of a small triangle, with a red light, green light, and a bigger white light,” the reporting witness stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIAmy_0k79oXwY00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The object quickly went from the witness’s right to left, and then came to an almost abrupt halt.

“ Afterwards, it just hovered for a significant amount of time. Finally, as I passed it, I slowed down to look back up at it from the other side, but when I did I could not locate it anywhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9izg_0k79oXwY00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Two images and one video clip were included in the report, which was filed on January 4, 2023. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Maryland Cases

Maryland was rated 42nd in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with one case filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Maryland shared the rating with Nebraska, Wyoming, Iowa, Delaware, and Alaska. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Maryland Coverage

Historic Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yuIw_0k79oXwY00
Neighborhood walk.Photo byJackson DavidonUnsplash

A Maryland witness at Hagerstown reported watching low-flying, “strange lights” in the sky at 5 a.m. on February 6, 2018, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness lives near Hagerstown Airport and walks around the neighborhood at night and early in the morning. The event date is accurate, but the witness adds that strange objects are seen flying in the area often.

“Usually, I see a stationary light in the sky just above the tree line that looks like one set of lights that you'd see on a sports field,” the reporting witness stated. “It stays in one place for several minutes and then slowly starts to move across the sky, always quite low.”

The witness says there is usually no sound, though sometimes, a very low wooshing sound is heard.

“I also hear prolonged wooshing noises late at night when I'm in bed. They do not move away quickly but seem to stay in the area for several minutes. I look but see no lights or anything which surprises me because it sounds like something is hovering very low above the house.”

The witness’s entire family has been woken up by these sounds before.

The witness wondered if these objects might be experimental aircraft since the residence is less than a mile from the airport.

“I know there are restricted areas there and lots of stories about stuff like this, particularly about the Sierra Nevada Corporation. I should add that I only see and hear these strange things after dark, so maybe they want to keep things secret.”

According to Wikipedia, the Sierra Nevada Corporation is an American, privately held aerospace and national security contractor specializing in aircraft modification and integration, space components and systems, and related technology products for cyber security and health. The company contracts with the United States Armed Forces, NASA, and private spaceflight companies and is headquartered in Sparks, Nevada, and has 33 locations in 19 U.S. states, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Turkey.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on February 6, 2018. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

# UFO# UAP# Maryland UFO# Triangle UFO# UFO Photo

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His "UFO Traffic Reports" published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel's "Hangar 1: The UFO Files."

