California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas Day

A California witness at Ferndale reported capturing two “strange lights” in a Christmas Day photograph at 5:32 p.m. on December 25, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

“I snapped a random photo with my iPhone 13 Pro using the Pro Cam App,” the reporting witness stated. “This was just a random photo on a beautiful Christmas Day night.”

But when the witness checked the photo later that evening, two additional objects were seen.

“I noticed what seemed to be two strange lights. I took other photos that night but none came out like that.”

The witness intended to photograph the street, tree, and moon.

I rarely cover cases where the object was seen only in a photograph after the shoot. Most of those are lens anomalies as this one may be. But this witness captured a very beautiful image that night.

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Two images were included in the report, which was filed on January 4, 2023. Ferndale is a town in Humboldt County, CA, population 1,371. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

A California witness at Napa recalled an encounter with a glowing, hovering, disc-shaped object at 1 a.m. on June 10, 1950, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 7 years old at the time and had woken up and looked out a bedroom window facing south.

“I saw a circular craft approximately 30 feet in diameter,” the reporting witness stated. “It was glowing a green and purple and was rather subdued. I did not like the color.”

The object hummed when it was motionless. The witness said it looked to be about 100 feet high and almost directly overhead.

“The object became completely silent when it moved back and forth, west to east, a short distance of perhaps 50 feet.”

The child then went to wake up his father to explain what was seen. His father told him he was dreaming and sent him back to bed.

“When I returned to my bedroom the object was gone. A very interesting experience for a 7-year-old.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 6, 2013. Napa is a city in and the county seat of Napa County, CA, population 77,480. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.