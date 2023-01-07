New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yzn0U_0k74R6KM00
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness stepped outside into the backyard to get another log for the fire and looked up to check out the moon.

“Just to the right of the moon, and lower, there was a V-shaped set of lights, four or five on each side,” the reporting witness stated. “It was just hovering and changing direction very slightly, with its nose pointing northeasterly and then southeasterly, out over the ocean.”

The witness assumed that the nose of the craft was squared off because there were no lights on it that could be seen from underneath. The string of lights on each side of the V did not come to a point. The object would change its attitude as the bottom of the craft would be facing the witness. Then it would slowly change so that just the edge would be facing the witness.

As the object continued changing positions, it seemed to be getting further away.

“There was a red light flashing in the center as it was ascending. There was no sound from it at all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3890xf_0k74R6KM00
Cropped frame from witness video.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness rushed into the house to get a cell phone and called the Brielle Police Department to report the object.

Two images and two video clips were included in the report, which was filed on January 5, 2023. Brielle is a borough in Monmouth County, NJ, population 4,774. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

New Jersey Cases

New Jersey was rated sixth in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 19 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent New Jersey Coverage

Historic New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khZBo_0k74R6KM00
Vintage Chevrolet.Photo byClem OnojeghuoonUnsplash

A New Jersey witness at Sandy Hook recalled an encounter with two triangle-shaped objects hovering nearby at 3 p.m. on October 15, 1950, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a grandmother took a drive that day to Atlantic Highlands overlooking Sandy Hook and New York Harbor. The witness was 8 years old at the time. The two stopped at a little snack bar for drinks.

The two then drove to the top and parked on the overlook. The grandmother was still driving her green 1947 Chevrolet. She left the engine running and the heater on as it was a cold day.

“We noticed two, triangle-shaped objects coming down the Hudson from the direction of the George Washington Bridge,” the reporting witness stated. “They seemed to be at an altitude lower than us. They came very close, perhaps one-quarter mile or closer.”

The witness was looking down on the objects as they were above the water perhaps 300 to 400 feet.

“As they passed, the Chevy stalled and the heater blower also stopped. The blower started running when they were some distance out to sea. About two minutes later, two aircraft appeared that I think were F-80s. They had wing tanks.”

Shortly thereafter, the two objects flew past and up the Harbor toward the George Washington Bridge at a high rate of speed. The two F-80s were close behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o92T4_0k74R6KM00
New York Harbor.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

“The objects appeared to be playing with the jets. They slowed down and sped up a couple of times and turned sharply and headed out to sea over Coney Island.”

The witness’s grandmother died in 1966. The witness was 63 years old at the time the report was filed.

“I know what we saw was real.”

The date is approximate. No images were included in the report, which was filed on August 22, 2006. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

