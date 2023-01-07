Orlando, FL

Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXuDq_0k6IRxcG00
West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL.Photo byGoogle.

A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a friend were driving along W. Colonial Drive under a clear sky with no clouds. The friend pointed out the object.

“He directs me to a higher spot in the sky, around the 10 o’clock position, and I was finally able to spot the spherical, shiny object,” the reporting witness stated.

About two seconds later, the object completely disappeared. However, it reappeared in a different area within a few seconds around the 12 o’clock position.

“We were both almost narrating what was going on as it was happening in unison because we couldn’t believe what we were looking at.”

Within around four seconds of its reappearance, the object split into two separate entities.

“The best way I can describe what happens next, it was as if someone were slurping noodles from a bowl. These objects completely disappeared, going faster than anything we have ever seen before.”

There was no activity after that for about two to three seconds, and then it reappeared closer to the witnesses around the 3 o’clock position.

“Once it reappeared, we could see that it was kind of on its side, and it looked like a saucer. It then proceeded to totally disappear again, just to show up around the 4 o’clock position. It repeated this same movement about four times in a quick sequence.”

The object then disappeared and was not seen again.

“This object did not have any smoke emanating from anywhere. It was truly unbelievable.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 13, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Florida Coverage

Historic Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRzyN_0k6IRxcG00
Cropped version of witness image. The object is at top center.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching and photographing a hovering, triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:10 p.m. on August 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving home from Walt Disney World when the object was first seen. At first, the witness thinks the object is a meteor as it got fairly big and bright. It was a cloudy sky, so the next thought was a helicopter.

“However, the object was very high and at one point had red streamers, like a comet, shooting out the back,” the reporting witness stated. “The object then got dimmer and retreated up where it stayed for a bit before disappearing altogether.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEOoV_0k6IRxcG00
Cropped and enlarged version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

One image was included in the report, which was filed on August 9, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

# UFO# UAP# Florida UFO# Sphere UFO# Orlando UFO

