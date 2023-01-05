Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights

Watching night sky. Photo by Marcel Strauß on Unsplash

An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a neighbor were watching a meteor shower when they first noticed a large black triangle with two orange lights move across the sky.

“Silently moved across the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “Almost invisible, seemed to be very large. Was not as high as airplanes – was significantly bigger.”

The witness said the object was so silent that it almost seemed as though it absorbed any sound around it.

“Moved in such a smooth way, different than anything I have ever seen.”

Witness illustration. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness said they were mesmerized and could not look away.

One illustration was included in the report, which was filed on December 15, 2022. Buckeye is a city in Maricopa County, AZ, population 91,502. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Arizona Cases

Arizona was rated 10th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 13 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic Buckeye

Mountains at dusk. Photo by Ganapathy Kumar on Unsplash

An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a circle-shaped object hovering over a local municipal complex at 7:45 p.m. on November 6, 2014, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said that multiple vehicles on the road slowed down to view the craft.

“Hovered silently in the black night sky,” the reporting witness stated. “All that could be seen were two red alternating flashing lights, and one bright light on the undercarriage of the craft.”

The witness thought the object looked like a helicopter until you were underneath it and noticed its circular shape. The object also hovered completely silent.

“All you could hear was the slow hum of the cars. Everyone was almost coming to a stop to view this sight. Unbelievable.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on November 6, 2014. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.