New Hampshire witness says hovering disc looked like a carnival ride

Country road. Photo by Thom Holmes on Unsplash

A New Hampshire witness at Conway reported watching a disc-shaped object with multiple colored lights hovering nearby at 5 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness described the object as saucer-shaped and as large as an airplane with many lights in multiple colors – mostly red, blue, and yellow.

“It reminded me of a carnival ride,” the reporting witness stated. “The colors and lights were so bright. It was low in the sky to the west of me and hovering for roughly 30 seconds to a minute.”

The witness briefly lost the object while passing some trees for a few seconds, but came out and was still able to find the craft unmoved from its previous position in the sky. However, when more trees were passed, the craft completely disappeared.

“I could not find it at all, not even distantly, so it would have to have moved very fast to be completely out of the sky in those few seconds I was out of sight of it.”

Conway, NH. Photo by Google.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 16, 2022. Conway is a town in Carroll County, NH, population 9,822. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New Hampshire Cases

New Hampshire was rated 34th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with three cases filed, according to the MUFON January 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 28 disc cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historical New Hampshire

Dark trail. Photo by Derrick Cooper on Unsplash

A New Hampshire witness at Candia recalled an encounter along a wooded trail with three silent, hovering lights at 10 p.m. on January 5, 1970, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was taking a late-night walk on a cold calm January night and passed between a barn and a house following an old tote road used by snowmobiles.

“I entered woods bordering both sides of the trail,” the reporting witness stated. “I had gone about 50 feet and in front of me possibly 50 yards ahead, I saw three large, circular lights. I only saw the lights. They were blue and red and blinked in some timed fashion.”

The witness said there was no sound and that was what surprised him the most.

“It appeared as if the wind was blowing around the lights, yet, no sound.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 10, 2006. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.