California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object

Highway driving. Photo by Jake Leonard on Unsplash

A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving home from work as an airport security officer when the object was first seen.

“I saw a single, silver-looking object out of my right window,” the reporting witness stated. “It wasn't really moving at all, more like hovering in the sky and when I rolled down my window to see if I could hear the sound a helicopter makes, I heard no sounds at all besides cars on the freeway.”

The witness continued to watch the object for about 30 to 40 seconds.

“And then it just disappeared.”

The witness had a similar encounter about six to eight months ago in Apple Valley, but the object was closer and looked more like the shape of a blimp.

“It was also silver in color, barely moved, made no sound, and disappeared within 60 seconds. On both occasions, I was driving and it was a clear and sunny day with no clouds.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 18, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Cases

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January 2023 newsletter.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Reports

Historic California

Vintage street scene. Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

A California witness at San Diego recalled an encounter with a cigar-shaped object in 1944, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness does not recall the exact date, but the sighting was around midday.

The witness and a friend were standing side by side and talking.

“For no reason, I looked upward and about 5 or 10 degrees north, I saw a silver or white object which was in the shape of an elongated, fairly thin cylinder either rounded or pointed at each end. I do not recall seeing any control surfaces. It was not an airship.”

The sky was sunny but with patches of cumulus clouds. The object was moving slowly from west to east. There was no sound from the object. There was little or no wind at ground level. The object was seen for approximately two to three minutes and then disappeared behind a cloud formation. The witness checked with his friend to see if he had seen it – and he had.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on July 20, 2004. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.