North Carolina witness reports cylinder-shaped object hovering over I-95

A North Carolina witness traveling along I-95 reported watching a cylinder-shaped object hovering over the roadway at 5:38 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving along I-95 with an 8-year-old son and commented that it was very difficult to describe what was seen as there were no familiar reference points. No exact city was mentioned in the report.

“There was a cylindrical thing that was rotating out of the tree line,” the reporting witness stated. “At first it looked like a blimp but it was much thinner than that. The nose of it was like an airplane but not quite rounded, had a little tip to it.”

The witness said the object rotated perpendicular to the highway—and many other cars slowed down.

“It was there and then it wasn’t. We would see either a smoke stream or a frozen line. Then off into the distance you could see an orangish light with a foggy orb around it. We could see that for a couple of minutes after.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 21, 2022. The I-95 corridor runs the entire length of North Carolina from north to south. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

North Carolina Cases

North Carolina was 11th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 13 cases filed, according to the MUFON January 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 21 cigar cases and 10 cylinder cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic North Carolina

A North Carolina witness at Greensboro recalled an encounter with a cigar-shaped object that moved out of a wooded area just over the tree tops at 8 a.m. on June 30, 1961, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 7 years old and with his father at the time. The date is approximate. As the reporting witness, he is retelling his father’s account.

The witness was riding in his Dad’s Oldsmobile 88 traveling east on I-85 near Groometown Road in Greensboro. The two had just left his grandparent’s house on Groometown Road a quarter-mile off the highway. The day included bright sunshine.

His father suddenly became very excited and started shouting, “Look, look," and pointing to his right which would have been southeast. The witness turned and looked, but was blinded by the glare of the sun and could not see anything.

Then his father said, “It’s gone. It flew away.”

“My Dad told me he saw a bright, silver cigar standing vertically coming up out of the trees to our right,” the reporting witness stated. “It leveled off horizontally just above the trees and then just flew away.”

The sighting lasted between 10 and 20 seconds. His father described it as "a rocket," a long, silver cigar object, about the length of the trees it came up out of.

“I am not sure how far away it was, but I got the impression it was very close. We heard no sounds.”

His father passed away in 2009 and was considered a very intelligent and educated man. He was a radar technician in WWII and served aboard an aircraft carrier. He worked as a civilian for the military as a radar technician until he retired, so he was also very familiar with military aircraft.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on March 10, 2012. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.