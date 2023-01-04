Georgia witness spots silent triangle-shaped object moving overhead

Windows at night. Photo by Tim Rüßmann on Unsplash

A Georgia witness at Millen reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object crossing the sky about 1,000 feet over the tree line at 4:35 a.m. on December 17, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness looked out a bathroom window and saw the object.

“I noticed red lights approximately 1,000 feet above the tree line going across my backyard in a type of irregular flight path,” the reporting witness stated.

The object did not emit any sound and slowly followed this course through the tree line and then zipped away. The witness stepped outside to see if it was going to return and it did not.

“The object was triangular-shaped. It was not an airplane or jet flying sideways as I would have heard the sound of an engine roar.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 17, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Georgia Cases

Georgia was rated fourth in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 24 cases filed, according to the MUFON January 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Reports

Historic Millen

Friends driving. Photo by Alex Jumper on Unsplash

A Georgia witness at Millen reported watching four bright, white lights attached to a football-shaped, black-colored object at 4:50 p.m. on September 18, 2014, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a friend were traveling on Highway 25 south about four miles outside of Millen city limits when the object was first noticed.

Route 25 south, about four miles outside Millen, GA. Photo by Google.

“I look and there were four bright, white lights spaced apart in a curved downward shape,” the reporting witness stated. “The lights were a part of a very large football-shaped, glossy black object.”

An instant fear came over both witnesses as they watched. In a time frame of around 10 seconds, the bright lights turned off one by one starting from left to right.

“A few seconds after the lights went out, the very large, football-shaped object vanished. It didn't fly off. It vanished into thin air in front of our eyes.”

The witness also recalls after the object vanished, seeing the lights of an airplane off in the distance behind it.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on September 18, 2014. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.