Georgia witness spots silent triangle-shaped object moving overhead

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWqcY_0k3aByuu00
Windows at night.Photo byTim RüßmannonUnsplash

A Georgia witness at Millen reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object crossing the sky about 1,000 feet over the tree line at 4:35 a.m. on December 17, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness looked out a bathroom window and saw the object.

“I noticed red lights approximately 1,000 feet above the tree line going across my backyard in a type of irregular flight path,” the reporting witness stated.

The object did not emit any sound and slowly followed this course through the tree line and then zipped away. The witness stepped outside to see if it was going to return and it did not.

“The object was triangular-shaped. It was not an airplane or jet flying sideways as I would have heard the sound of an engine roar.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 17, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Georgia Cases

Georgia was rated fourth in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 24 cases filed, according to the MUFON January 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Reports

Historic Millen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eVFO_0k3aByuu00
Friends driving.Photo byAlex JumperonUnsplash

A Georgia witness at Millen reported watching four bright, white lights attached to a football-shaped, black-colored object at 4:50 p.m. on September 18, 2014, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a friend were traveling on Highway 25 south about four miles outside of Millen city limits when the object was first noticed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUV2y_0k3aByuu00
Route 25 south, about four miles outside Millen, GA.Photo byGoogle.

“I look and there were four bright, white lights spaced apart in a curved downward shape,” the reporting witness stated. “The lights were a part of a very large football-shaped, glossy black object.”

An instant fear came over both witnesses as they watched. In a time frame of around 10 seconds, the bright lights turned off one by one starting from left to right.

“A few seconds after the lights went out, the very large, football-shaped object vanished. It didn't fly off. It vanished into thin air in front of our eyes.”

The witness also recalls after the object vanished, seeing the lights of an airplane off in the distance behind it.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on September 18, 2014. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Georgia UFO# Triangle UFO# Silent UFO

Comments / 0

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
21461 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Tucson, AZ

Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base

An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
25 comments

Maryland witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object

A Maryland witness at Hagerstown reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object with three lights at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
14 comments
Ferndale, CA

California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas Day

A California witness at Ferndale reported capturing two “strange lights” in a Christmas Day photograph at 5:32 p.m. on December 25, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
48 comments

New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light

A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
45 comments
Orlando, FL

Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky

A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
48 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object

A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
149 comments
Utica, KY

Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level

A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
26 comments
Florida State

Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' ship

A Florida witness at Port St. Lucie reported watching a bright light with a blue tail that quickly disappeared at 2:50 a.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
143 comments

Arizona witness photographs large bright lights crossing evening sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Arizona witness at Bullhead City reported watching three very large, bright, white lights crossing the sky at 6:33 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds

Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
33 comments
Savannah, GA

Georgia witness says UFO sighting not worth $700 expense

Beach as night falls.Photo byPedro Forester Da SilvaonUnsplash. A Georgia witness at Savannah reported watching a circular-shaped light crossing the sky fast at 8:47 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Buckeye, AZ

Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights

Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments

New Hampshire witness says hovering disc looked like a carnival ride

A New Hampshire witness at Conway reported watching a disc-shaped object with multiple colored lights hovering nearby at 5 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
57 comments
California State

California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object

A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
80 comments

North Carolina witness reports cylinder-shaped object hovering over I-95

Highway near dark.Photo byChris Liu-BeersonUnsplash. A North Carolina witness traveling along I-95 reported watching a cylinder-shaped object hovering over the roadway at 5:38 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
71 comments
Florida State

Florida witness watched multiple orb-shaped objects crossing sky

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching five gold-colored orbs crossing the sky at about 12:03 a.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
46 comments
Virginia State

Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation

Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
77 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs

A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a glowing, orange orb that changed directions and ascended rapidly at about 9 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
29 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy