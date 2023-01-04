Florida witness watched multiple orb-shaped objects crossing sky

Witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching five gold-colored orbs crossing the sky at about 12:03 a.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness began seeing gold-colored, orb-shaped objects moving over Orlando and turning white heading to the south towards Hunters Creek and possibly the Disney area.

“I enlarged one of the photos to find a cylinder-shaped object in the white lights,” the reporting witness stated. “The first sighting was two lights. Maybe 30 minutes later three more came in from the same area.”

The first two objects left the area in different directions. One flew off to the north the other one flew away heading south.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic Florida

A Florida witness at Gainesville recalled an encounter with a triangle-shaped object with three glowing, red lights at about 8 p.m. in May 1967, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 14 years old at the time of the sighting. He was with four other kids – three were siblings, two brothers, and one sister. The group was outside looking for a satellite that had been launched from Cape Canaveral that morning.

It was just after dark and the weather was warm, with a clear sky and no clouds. Stars were visible. The witness was the oldest of the group with the ages of the other kids ranging down to about eight or nine.

The group was standing in their neighborhood at the end of the street – at N.W 42nd Ave. and N.W.9th Street.

One of the kids started yelling about some lights approaching from the north.

“The first thing I saw was a soft red light approaching us through the trees,” the reporting witness stated. “And as it approached closer I could see two more red lights coming with it.”

As the object came into a clear spot from behind the trees, the shape could be seen – a dark, sharply outlined, equilateral triangle with three round globes softly glowing blood-red lights, one on each corner where it would have come to a point if the lights were absent.”

From tip to tip, the object was approximately 25 to 30 feet. The object was moving at about three to five mph,

“This I know because after we got a good look at it, we ran ahead of it in the same direction. The purpose of was to get my friend’s parents outside so they could see it too. They were only about seven houses down on the same street we were on.”

The kids were able to run ahead of the object which was not too much higher that the trees – about 60 feet up but less than 100 feet.

One of the friend’s fathers was able to witness the object but the witness never understood his reaction.

“The father, who had been in the army and in Germany and tinkered with free-flight gas engine airplanes, saw this, and went back in the house and didn’t say anything. I think he was spooked.”

But the witness and his friends continued to talk about the incident for years.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 6, 1999. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.