Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation

Roanoke, VA. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness offered few details about the early evening sighting.

“Saw lights that I know were not a helicopter or a plane,” the reporting witness stated.

Frame from witness video. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness included two video clips with the report, which was filed on January 3, 2023. The first video shows the hovering object with four orange lights. Three of the lights are on the left side or possibly the front of the craft. A fourth light is at the far right, which may be the back of the craft. The lights are situated in a design that is typical of triangle-shaped objects.

A second video shows the object as a single point of light moving away at a distance.

“The object just kind of hovered and then disappeared.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Virginia Cases

Virginia was rated 30th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with five cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic Virginia

F-100 Super Sabre. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Virginia witness at Langley Air Force Base reported watching a circle-shaped object hovering over nearby airplane hangars at about 11 p.m. on June 23, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 15 years old and visiting his cousin whose father was the department head of model testing, for NACA, the forerunner of NASA. The two were in a vehicle at a road crossing one of the runways. They stopped at a signal indicating that the runway was in use.

“My cousin, looking out the driver's side, commented on the full moon,” the reporting witness stated. “I was looking out the passenger window, observing a much larger object, moon-like in shape which was hovering over the hangers.”

The hovering object began moving, slowly at first, in a straight line, accelerating as a group of three F-101 Voodoos began chasing it. The object made two 90-degree turns and ‘floated’ back to its initial position.

“Minutes later, a group of three F-100 Super Sabres did likewise, but the object made two spectacular 180-degree turns, and then soared directly upward until it disappeared.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on March 11, 2000. Langley Air Force Base is located in Hampton, VA, adjacent to Newport News. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.