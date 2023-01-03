Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs

Jacksonville, FL. Photo by Meadow Marie on Unsplash

A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a glowing, orange orb that changed directions and ascended rapidly at about 9 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness and a daughter were walking at night in their neighborhood when they first saw a bright, glowing, orange orb.

“It changed directions and ascended,” the reporting witness stated. “It didn’t give off any trail or sat still like a flare. I thought maybe a drone until it went extremely high and just disappeared.”

Both witnesses recorded the sighting but they admit the video doesn’t do it justice at all.

Frame from witness video. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

“It was incredible to see. I’ve never seen anything like it before but I do research UFOs a lot. I knew which characteristics to use for the process of elimination.”

Three video clips were included in the report, which was filed on January 1, 2023. Jacksonville is a city in and the seat of Duval County, FL, population 949,611. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Florida was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historical Florida

Window at night. Photo by Edward Polo on Unsplash

A Florida witness at Lakeland reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 20 feet off the ground outside a bedroom window at about 1 a.m. on January 1, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was awakened by a light shining through the window at a home 10 miles out in the country where the closest neighbor was a half-mile away. Approaching the window, the witness observed a disc-shaped object hovering about 20 feet off the ground.

“It had lights around the bottom in I believe warm colors,” the reporting witness stated. “I watched for over an hour looking for some kind of beings and did not see any. The light became more intense and that is the last thing I remember until waking on the floor by the window at daybreak.”

The witness was 14 at the time and related the story to dad at the time. The witness and father went down to the area where the craft had been seen.

“We found the usually wet swampy ground to have become hardened like pottery in a roundish shape similar to the size of the craft.”

The witness continued looking for the craft again but never saw anything again.

“I began to feel differently and more attached to my own life but that could have just been my age at the time.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 20, 2004. Lakeland is the most populous city in Polk County, FL, population 112,641. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.