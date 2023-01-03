Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZDlR_0k2Fz8hF00
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness woke up for work at 4 a.m. and saw his usually sleepy dog was fussing at the back door. He assumed the dog needed to go outside, even though she usually sleeps much longer.

The dog quickly bolted to the back part of the roughly two-acre property. The witness put on shoes and stepped outside when the sky lit up.

“I thought, oh no, maybe a power line is down as it has been a pretty rough winter out here,” the reporting witness stated. “I walked around my house and saw what is pictured with zero footprints present except my own.”

What the witness saw was snow on the ground, but an area roughly 30 feet wide in a circle shape made up of packed ice with fluffy powder snow along the edges.

“My dog was going ballistic around the area. I snapped a few pictures and got the dog inside.”

The witness could not understand what might have created the impact area. Then, once at work at 8 a.m., he received a call from his wife.

“She said she couldn't sleep all night and was feeling restless and she has an odor on her hands that is chemical and she can’t get the smell out.”

The witness has no explanation and is interested in an investigator to review the case.

The witness has additional photos. One image was included in the report, which was filed on December 31, 2022. La Pine is a city in Deschutes County, OR, population 2,512. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Recent Coverage

Two-and-a-half hours after this case occurred and about 30 miles northeast of LaPine, a witness in Bend, OR, filed a case report: Oregon witness videotapes orb-shaped object just above tree line.

Oregon Cases

Oregon was rated 14th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 109 circle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic La Pine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puS4L_0k2Fz8hF00
Rural road.Photo byTimothy EberlyonUnsplash

An Oregon witness at La Pine reported watching a saucer-shaped object hovering in the sky at about 7:35 p.m. on August 8, 2000, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a daughter were driving down a rural road on their way home when the daughter pointed near the two-thirds full moon at an object she could not identify.

“She spotted some kind of aircraft that was hovering around the moon and asked me what it was,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness thought that the object was unusual enough that she pulled into the first driveway nearby to stop the vehicle and get a better look. The witness was able to take two photographs with an SLR 35mm camera.

“It was a saucer-type shape with a dome on top. It looked like it had windows in the dome with lights and the craft was silver. I got one picture while it was hovering and by the time I wound the film for the next shot, it had moved at a high speed closer and to the right – that’s when I got the next shot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHlpY_0k2Fz8hF00
La Pine, OR.Photo byGoogle.

Before the witness could advance the film again, the craft sped off and suddenly it disappeared.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on September 10, 2000. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Oregon UFO# Circle UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 38

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
21015 followers

More from Roger Marsh

New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light

A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky

A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
29 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object

A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
108 comments
Utica, KY

Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level

A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' ship

A Florida witness at Port St. Lucie reported watching a bright light with a blue tail that quickly disappeared at 2:50 a.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
118 comments

Arizona witness photographs large bright lights crossing evening sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Arizona witness at Bullhead City reported watching three very large, bright, white lights crossing the sky at 6:33 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds

Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
33 comments
Savannah, GA

Georgia witness says UFO sighting not worth $700 expense

Beach as night falls.Photo byPedro Forester Da SilvaonUnsplash. A Georgia witness at Savannah reported watching a circular-shaped light crossing the sky fast at 8:47 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Buckeye, AZ

Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights

Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments

New Hampshire witness says hovering disc looked like a carnival ride

A New Hampshire witness at Conway reported watching a disc-shaped object with multiple colored lights hovering nearby at 5 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
55 comments
California State

California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object

A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
80 comments

North Carolina witness reports cylinder-shaped object hovering over I-95

Highway near dark.Photo byChris Liu-BeersonUnsplash. A North Carolina witness traveling along I-95 reported watching a cylinder-shaped object hovering over the roadway at 5:38 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
70 comments

Georgia witness spots silent triangle-shaped object moving overhead

A Georgia witness at Millen reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object crossing the sky about 1,000 feet over the tree line at 4:35 a.m. on December 17, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
Florida State

Florida witness watched multiple orb-shaped objects crossing sky

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching five gold-colored orbs crossing the sky at about 12:03 a.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
46 comments
Virginia State

Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation

Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
76 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs

A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a glowing, orange orb that changed directions and ascended rapidly at about 9 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
29 comments
San Antonio, TX

Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead

A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
120 comments
Fallbrook, CA

California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object

A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
114 comments

Oregon witness videotapes orb-shaped object just above tree line

Early morning dog walk.Photo byEkaterina NovitskayaonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Bend reported watching and videotaping a glowing, white, orb-shaped object that hovered and moved a few hundred feet above the tree line at 7:01 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy