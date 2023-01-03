Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow

Witness image. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness woke up for work at 4 a.m. and saw his usually sleepy dog was fussing at the back door. He assumed the dog needed to go outside, even though she usually sleeps much longer.

The dog quickly bolted to the back part of the roughly two-acre property. The witness put on shoes and stepped outside when the sky lit up.

“I thought, oh no, maybe a power line is down as it has been a pretty rough winter out here,” the reporting witness stated. “I walked around my house and saw what is pictured with zero footprints present except my own.”

What the witness saw was snow on the ground, but an area roughly 30 feet wide in a circle shape made up of packed ice with fluffy powder snow along the edges.

“My dog was going ballistic around the area. I snapped a few pictures and got the dog inside.”

The witness could not understand what might have created the impact area. Then, once at work at 8 a.m., he received a call from his wife.

“She said she couldn't sleep all night and was feeling restless and she has an odor on her hands that is chemical and she can’t get the smell out.”

The witness has no explanation and is interested in an investigator to review the case.

The witness has additional photos. One image was included in the report, which was filed on December 31, 2022. La Pine is a city in Deschutes County, OR, population 2,512. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Oregon Cases

Oregon was rated 14th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 109 circle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic La Pine

Rural road. Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

An Oregon witness at La Pine reported watching a saucer-shaped object hovering in the sky at about 7:35 p.m. on August 8, 2000, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a daughter were driving down a rural road on their way home when the daughter pointed near the two-thirds full moon at an object she could not identify.

“She spotted some kind of aircraft that was hovering around the moon and asked me what it was,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness thought that the object was unusual enough that she pulled into the first driveway nearby to stop the vehicle and get a better look. The witness was able to take two photographs with an SLR 35mm camera.

“It was a saucer-type shape with a dome on top. It looked like it had windows in the dome with lights and the craft was silver. I got one picture while it was hovering and by the time I wound the film for the next shot, it had moved at a high speed closer and to the right – that’s when I got the next shot.”

La Pine, OR. Photo by Google.

Before the witness could advance the film again, the craft sped off and suddenly it disappeared.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on September 10, 2000. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.