California 6-year-old captures orb in sky

Witness image. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A six-year-old California witness at Redlands reported watching and photographing a bright orb-shaped object at about 5:06 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The child’s father, who filed the report, said the child was taking pictures with his iPad and captured the images when he was taking pictures of the full moon.

“He was outside taking pictures for a school assignment when he noticed an orb and got it on camera,” the reporting witness stated. “He didn’t know what it was and it scared him.”

Five images and one video clip were attached to the report, which was filed on December 15, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

I recently covered a similar case on the same date that occurred in Lancaster, CA. Read the story here. Redlands is about 90 miles southeast of Lancaster.

California Cases

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 47 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Redlands

A California witness at Redlands reported watching a hovering, dull gray, ball-shaped object with a white light at about 4:45 p.m. on September 26, 2019, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was getting on the 10 Freeway east at California Avenue.

“I saw a huge, perfect, ball-shaped, dull metallic gray, object with a white light that appeared to wrap all the way around it hovering fairly close to the earth considering the size of it,” the reporting witness stated. “This thing was enormous.”

The witness said the object was just right there hovering. At first, the witness thought the object was the moon and was in awe of how big it was. But the white light ring around it made it look like a lunar eclipse. Once the witness merged onto the freeway safely, he tried to get a better look.

“It didn’t appear to be moving. Just hovering. After I was sure it was not an eclipse of the moon I thought to myself that maybe it was a blimp but knew it absolutely was not – way too big and the wrong shape. This was like a perfect ball.”

As the object hovered, the witness was able to get closer to it for a better look.

“So I glanced to my left as I got over to the fast lane of the freeway. When I looked back again ahead of me it wasn’t gone but within a fraction of a second it wasn’t there anymore.”

The witness said he has never seen anything move that fast, especially something that massive in size.

“It was just gone – poof.”

The witness added that he did not hear any sound like an engine or motor. No images were included in the report, which was filed on September 27, 2019. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.