Passenger captures sphere hovering over Nevada sky

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1PtC_0jzr7GM000
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A Nevada witness on a flight to Portland, OR, reported a large, bright sphere hovering in the sky at about noon on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness saw the object from a plane while returning to Portland from Las Vegas.

“It was extremely bright and looked like a bright flame with my naked eye,” the reporting witness stated. “It had to be huge because it was clearly 10-50 miles away and it was still big.”

The witness said that as photos were taken, the sphere shape came through.

“Its edges were like ‘moving’ or not solid-looking. And then suddenly a new one appeared right next to it, started small, grew to the same size, then shrunk and disappeared, all in about five seconds.”

The witness watched the object from the south side, then the plane passed it, and then it was watched from the north side.

“That’s how I knew it was a sphere rather than a flat circle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ts3mq_0jzr7GM000
Cropped witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness is unsure if anyone else on the plane saw the object. About 15 minutes later, the plane passed over Lake Tahoe, so the witness is confident they were still over Nevada.

One image was included in the report, which was filed on December 26, 2022. The witness additionally has 10 more images and six seconds of video if requested by an investigator. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Nevada Cases

Nevada was rated 22nd in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with nine cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Nevada shared the rating with Kansas and Minnesota. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwsZu_0jzr7GM000
Naval Air Station Fallon.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Nevada witness at Naval Air Station Fallon reported watching a silent, saucer-shaped object that shone white light to the ground level at about 9 p.m. on June 6, 1968, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The reporting witness is retelling the story as it happened to another guy in the same squadron.

As Navy personnel, they were required to pull many kinds of watches. One of the guys in the squadron was assigned to patrol the aircraft parked on the flight line.

“While patrolling, a saucer-shaped craft came overhead,” the reporting witness stated. “It had a white light that shined straight down and made no noise at all that he remembered. This frightened him quite a bit and he went in the hangar where the watch supervisor was at his desk and asked him to come and see the craft.”

When they went back outside it was gone but the fellow who saw it was so excited that he wanted to call the Air Force early warning radar site which was also on the base at that time.

The radar site said, "Yes, we saw something on radar but we get blips like that all the time."

“This tells me the Air Force was very aware of what it was.”

This report was duly entered into the VA-125 night watch log. The witness took a lot of flack over the sighting and the next day in the log someone wrote, “2100 no saucers sighted.”

“However, the man who sighted the object was not the kind of person that made things up or sought attention by doing things like that.”

Naval Air Station Fallon is located southeast of Fallon, NV, on 240,000 acres. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Nevada UFO# Sphere UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 281

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
20394 followers

More from Roger Marsh

New Hampshire witness says hovering disc looked like a carnival ride

A New Hampshire witness at Conway reported watching a disc-shaped object with multiple colored lights hovering nearby at 5 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object

A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments

North Carolina witness reports cylinder-shaped object hovering over I-95

Highway near dark.Photo byChris Liu-BeersonUnsplash. A North Carolina witness traveling along I-95 reported watching a cylinder-shaped object hovering over the roadway at 5:38 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments

Georgia witness spots silent triangle-shaped object moving overhead

A Georgia witness at Millen reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object crossing the sky about 1,000 feet over the tree line at 4:35 a.m. on December 17, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
Florida State

Florida witness watched multiple orb-shaped objects crossing sky

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching five gold-colored orbs crossing the sky at about 12:03 a.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
39 comments
Virginia State

Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation

Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
62 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs

A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a glowing, orange orb that changed directions and ascended rapidly at about 9 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
28 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
29 comments
San Antonio, TX

Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead

A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
119 comments
Fallbrook, CA

California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object

A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
109 comments

Oregon witness videotapes orb-shaped object just above tree line

Early morning dog walk.Photo byEkaterina NovitskayaonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Bend reported watching and videotaping a glowing, white, orb-shaped object that hovered and moved a few hundred feet above the tree line at 7:01 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
24 comments

Florida witness reports four orbs hovering over nearby lake

A Florida witness at Bonita Springs reported watching four white orbs that instantly disappeared over a 20-minute period at about 1:15 a.m. on January 1, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California 6-year-old captures orb in sky

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A six-year-old California witness at Redlands reported watching and photographing a bright orb-shaped object at about 5:06 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
120 comments

Michigan witness catches triangle-shaped objects behind nativity show

The outdoor background was dark, but a filter was used to bring up the light in this cropped witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Michigan witness at Taylor reported finding three, triangle-shaped objects, in one frame of a series of HD images taken at about 7 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
21 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las Vegas

Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching two sets of three bright lights overhead at about 7:45 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
25 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana witness says floating rectangle-shaped object might be space junk

A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object glowing bright white at about 6:56 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Statesboro, GA

Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field

A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
135 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby

A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
61 comments
Fontana, CA

California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level

The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
72 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy