Passenger captures sphere hovering over Nevada sky

Witness image. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A Nevada witness on a flight to Portland, OR, reported a large, bright sphere hovering in the sky at about noon on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness saw the object from a plane while returning to Portland from Las Vegas.

“It was extremely bright and looked like a bright flame with my naked eye,” the reporting witness stated. “It had to be huge because it was clearly 10-50 miles away and it was still big.”

The witness said that as photos were taken, the sphere shape came through.

“Its edges were like ‘moving’ or not solid-looking. And then suddenly a new one appeared right next to it, started small, grew to the same size, then shrunk and disappeared, all in about five seconds.”

The witness watched the object from the south side, then the plane passed it, and then it was watched from the north side.

“That’s how I knew it was a sphere rather than a flat circle.”

Cropped witness image. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness is unsure if anyone else on the plane saw the object. About 15 minutes later, the plane passed over Lake Tahoe, so the witness is confident they were still over Nevada.

One image was included in the report, which was filed on December 26, 2022. The witness additionally has 10 more images and six seconds of video if requested by an investigator. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Nevada Cases

Nevada was rated 22nd in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with nine cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Nevada shared the rating with Kansas and Minnesota. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Nevada

Naval Air Station Fallon. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Nevada witness at Naval Air Station Fallon reported watching a silent, saucer-shaped object that shone white light to the ground level at about 9 p.m. on June 6, 1968, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The reporting witness is retelling the story as it happened to another guy in the same squadron.

As Navy personnel, they were required to pull many kinds of watches. One of the guys in the squadron was assigned to patrol the aircraft parked on the flight line.

“While patrolling, a saucer-shaped craft came overhead,” the reporting witness stated. “It had a white light that shined straight down and made no noise at all that he remembered. This frightened him quite a bit and he went in the hangar where the watch supervisor was at his desk and asked him to come and see the craft.”

When they went back outside it was gone but the fellow who saw it was so excited that he wanted to call the Air Force early warning radar site which was also on the base at that time.

The radar site said, "Yes, we saw something on radar but we get blips like that all the time."

“This tells me the Air Force was very aware of what it was.”

This report was duly entered into the VA-125 night watch log. The witness took a lot of flack over the sighting and the next day in the log someone wrote, “2100 no saucers sighted.”

“However, the man who sighted the object was not the kind of person that made things up or sought attention by doing things like that.”

Naval Air Station Fallon is located southeast of Fallon, NV, on 240,000 acres. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.