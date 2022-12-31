Michigan witness catches triangle-shaped objects behind nativity show

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljASO_0jzof6jD00
The outdoor background was dark, but a filter was used to bring up the light in this cropped witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A Michigan witness at Taylor reported finding three, triangle-shaped objects, in one frame of a series of HD images taken at about 7 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The images were shot during a living nativity show with over 100 people in the audience. The witness was taking individual pictures. Nothing shows up in the picture taken before, or the picture taken after. There was no sound and no wind was noticed.

The witness was using a very expensive mirrorless, Nikon, where the camera takes 49 million megabytes of pixels so images can be highly enlarged. The program Pixio Photo Studio 2023 was used to lighten the sky around the nativity.

“The sky was totally dark so you could not see anything,” the reporting witness stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPB1e_0jzof6jD00
Cropped version of the witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Three images were included in the report, which was filed on December 25, 2022. The three objects do look like they could be bats in flight, but an investigator would have to match their shapes for exact identification.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Michigan Cases

Michigan was rated fifth in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 30 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUA5X_0jzof6jD00
Dark lake.Photo byKyle JohnsononUnsplash

A Michigan witness at Taylor recalled an encounter with a series of red lights and a large, black, triangle-shaped object at about 9:30 p.m. on July 3, 2020, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness and a girlfriend were at a lakefront cabin and decided to take a four-person raft out to the lake. Once they arrived in the middle of the lake, the girlfriend noticed a red light shooting across the sky.

“I then turned the boat around and looked up and noticed a red light in the sky stationary,” the reporting witness stated.

Within five minutes, the object zipped across the sky and then stopped and hovered. Then, four more red orbs came from the main one.

“They went straight up and straight down moving at 45-degree angles. This went on for about one hour.”

The main light then started heading straight at the couple on the lake. They both watched as the object came directly at them.

“It was approximately 500 feet above our heads. When I looked up, it was a large black triangle. Two red lights and one green. This thing made no noise whatsoever. When it was directly over my head, I looked up and noticed that the bottom of this triangle was almost like shiny black glass.”

After it moved over the couple, the object took off up into the sky where two white lights opened up in the sky and they disappeared.

“This whole sighting was over two hours. I am former Air Force and I have never seen anything like this in my life. This triangle flew directly over my head about 500 feet above me. We tried to take video but it was so dark nothing was showing up on the camera.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 28, 2022. Taylor is a city in Wayne County, MI, population 63,409. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

