Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las Vegas

Witness illustration. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching two sets of three bright lights overhead at about 7:45 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness and his wife were driving southeast toward Henderson from their Las Vegas home. They were southeast of the Strip headed down the 515 when they both noticed very bright lights on the horizon further south.

“They appeared as two sets of three lights, each set having the center light slighter higher than the two outer lights,” the reporting witness stated. “These were the brightest, largest, most defined circular lights and appeared entirely stationary.”

The witness noticed that above each set of three, there would be an intermittent, smaller flash of light, and they appeared to alternate over which set they appeared, back and forth.

“The flashes wouldn't appear in the same exact place over the lights every time and appeared to flash at different points above them, alternating over each set. They didn't have a regular pattern or timing.”

The objects were directly in their line of view, almost directly in front of them as they were driving for at least two to three minutes. The bright sets of three lights never moved or appeared to change. Based on how bright they were and where they thought they could initially be coming from, they appeared to be a couple of miles away and maybe 1,000 feet in the air.

As the road eventually started to curve, they lost their view of them. They did consider that the lights could be multiple sets of spotlights on top of a tall building or tower and perhaps there was a light, haze, or darkness, that was causing them not to see the building.

Witness illustration. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

“The smaller, random alternating flashes we can't really account for with that explanation, but there have been unique atmospheric conditions with the cold fronts hitting North America.”

Two illustrations were included in the report, which was filed on December 29, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Nevada Cases

Nevada was rated 22nd in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with nine cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Nevada shared the rating with Kansas and Minnesota. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Las Vegas

Walking in the dark. Photo by Max Lunhu on Unsplash

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas recalled an encounter with a landed saucer-shaped object at about 11 p.m. on July 15, 1964, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was seven months pregnant and got up to take a water pill. She noticed it was very light outside her kitchen window and wondered if there was a full moon.

“As I sat my glass down on the counter the room began shaking,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness had experienced aftershocks while living in California and thought perhaps she had just experienced a small quake. She started back to bed but then heard an odd noise. She described it as humming like telephone wires, but more insistent. She first checked the oven and the refrigerator but couldn't find the noise.

The witness then stepped outside to investigate and saw the saucer-shaped object had landed nearby.

“I watched this craft for some time, even walked over to the fence, but it has a strange ending. I went back to bed and didn't remember seeing it until months later when I went to my surprise baby shower. My friend had just read a book on flying saucers and when she said the words ‘flying saucer’ I blurted out my story.”

The witness is speculating that she may have experienced missing time during the event.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on August 5, 2007. The date of the original encounter is approximate. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.