Montana witness says whatever flew over caused house and ground to shake

House at night. Photo by Sixties Photography on Unsplash

A Montana witness at Colstrip is looking for the cause after a rumbling sound caused the entire house to shake at about 9:58 p.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was sitting in the living room with family when a low rumble sound was heard and the house started shaking.

“I went outside and something was flying over town from the north and heading south,” the reporting witness stated. “The ground was shaking and we could feel the pressure changing in our chest.”

The witness logged into Facebook and discovered that people in towns around the area heard the same thing at about the same time.

“Couldn't see anything in the sky.”

An investigator would most likely be looking into a military jet moving overhead that caused a sonic boom. The sonic boom happens once an aircraft reaches 721 mph.

An ABC News report from January 28, 2016, was investigating a similar case in Southern New Jersey. See the story here. There are no civilian aircraft that can reach that speed.

An Air Force website states, “Supersonic operations over land must be conducted above 30,000 feet or, when below 30,000 feet, in specially designated areas approved by Headquarters United States Air Force, Washington, D.C., and the Federal Aviation Administration.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Montana Cases

Montana was rated 40th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with two cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Montana

Highway 2 near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, Montana. Photo by Google.

A Montana witness at Dodson reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering over the highway on July 1, 1973, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first points out that on Fort Belknap Indian Reservation they see lots of low-flying jets.

“Often their sonic booms shake our houses,” the reporting witness stated. “We are told that since this is really government land the Air Force can use it as air space for training. Another thing we see a lot of is UFOs in the classic sense. Most of my cousins have seen them and my mother has seen seven. I myself have only seen one.”

In the late summer of 1973, when the witness was eight years old, he was riding with his mother and driving from Dodson back to their ranch on the reservation with a grandmother who was driving.

“We were traveling at night on Highway 2, otherwise known as The Hi-Line. It was a moonlit night and a clear night.”

The group reached the eastern border of the reservation near Strike Reservoir when the grandmother and mother at the same time said, "What is that?"

“My grandmother slowed the vehicle to a crawl. I looked out the front windshield.”

Directly over the highway, the three saw a hovering, disc-shaped object.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on March 15, 2000. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.