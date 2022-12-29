South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light

Window view. Photo by Erika on Unsplash

A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was in the kitchen getting water from the refrigerator when a bright light in the sky outside was noticed and appeared to be approximately 500 feet in the air. The light brightened more and then dimmed to a very faintish light.

“From the light were about six to seven light beams aiming at treetops, and eventually my own house,” the reporting witness stated.

As soon as the witness began to video the event, the light jolted deep into the sky moving fast.

Frame from witness video. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

“I managed to get a video of it stationary and without any jolting movements before I believe I was spotted. Once I analyzed the video I noticed a clear indicator of a triangle shape with lights emitting from the bottom.”

The witness included two images and one video in the report, which was filed on December 23, 2022. Loris is a city in Horry County, SC, population 2,396. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

South Carolina Cases

South Carolina was rated 30th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with six cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic South Carolina

A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a green, glowing, tube-shaped object hovering at the tree line at about 10 p.m. on July 21, 2005, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a friend were driving down Red Bluff Road toward Loris.

“About 100 yards ahead was a green glowing, tube-shaped object,” the reporting witness stated. “To best describe it, it was like a giant glow stick. It rose above the tree line, hovered for maybe five seconds, and then just shot straight up. Scared me so bad I was shaking.”

Red Bluff Road, Loris, SC. Photo by Google.

When the witness arrived home, it was hard to get out of the car. The witness was frightened very badly.

“After several deep breaths, I got out and went straight inside. I was too scared to even look up at the sky.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 11, 2008. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.