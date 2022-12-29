Missouri witness investigating odd lights on wooded property

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kgyu_0jy3hf0200
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A Missouri witness at Hillsboro reported watching a series of orb-like lights on a one-acre wooded property at about 9:15 p.m. on December 25, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness has noticed the lights since November 2, 2022, and observed odd and changing shapes in the woods behind their home. The family began filming and investigating them shortly after and still are today as the sources of the lights are still unknown.

“Some nights they are just specks of light and just a few of them, or many of them other nights that appear much larger and closer, almost a rectangular shape, and very bright,” the reporting witness stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXhPC_0jy3hf0200
Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The lights seem to vary every night. Sometimes they line up straight and then break apart and float around out of formation for a while. Sometimes they have some that flash red and green. Sometimes the rectangles themselves break apart and swirl or move. Some nights the tree line is littered with them at varying distances and brightness and other nights you can’t see them at all.

“They can start early or not until later, come and go, last hours upon hours, or just a few. No pattern has been detected in frequency or intensity."

There is no electricity in that area of the woods and no roads – just woods, creeks, and hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZCWk_0jy3hf0200
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

“It’s not people. No one could be out in those woods for hours during the high winds and snow storms. No sign of tracks or people that may have walked back there during the day.”

The witness included three images and three video clips in the report, which was filed on December 26, 2022. Hillsboro is a city in Jefferson County, MO, population 3,473. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Missouri Cases

Missouri was rated sixth in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 26 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iruw2_0jy3hf0200
Field and woods.Photo byCaleb GeorgeonUnsplash

A Missouri witness near Kirksville recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object hovering just above ground level on January 1, 1910, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The reporting witness is relating the story told by a grandfather and his brother to family members long before reports of UFOs became widely publicized.

The date is approximate as the grandfather was born in 1893 and was a teenager at the time.

The grandfather and his brother were hunting out in the woods, somewhere in, or near, Adair County. They spotted a light ahead of them which appeared to be swinging back and forth in an arc. At first, they believed it to be someone swinging a lantern and then decided that it was too high and the arc was too big for that to be the cause. They ran ahead to investigate.

“When they reached a clearing in the woods, they saw a large, metallic, disc or saucer-shaped object hovering above the ground in the clearing,” the reporting witness stated. “I can't remember if my grandfather said that the disc itself appeared to be swinging back and forth in an arc pattern, or if the lights on the disc were moving in such a way as to cause this illusion. I believe he also said it seemed to be emitting a humming noise.”

Shortly after they came into the clearing, the disc rose very rapidly, straight up above the trees with a whooshing noise, and took off horizontally, at a great speed, disappearing from their view. They walked to the spot, above which the craft had been hovering, and discovered four large, circular burn marks on the ground.

“I remember my parents and other family members talking about this incident when I was a small child.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPehW_0jy3hf0200
Rural Kirksville, MO.Photo byGoogle.

Then, sometime in the late 1960s, or as late as 1970 or 1971, the reporting witness’s mother purchased a copy of the National Inquirer with a photo of a UFO on the cover.

“One day when my grandfather was visiting us, he picked up the Inquirer and said, ‘This looks just like what I saw when I was young.’ He then proceeded to relate the story to my brother and me.”

The reporting witness says the grandfather was a man of high integrity and everyone in the family who heard of his experience did not doubt for an instant that he was telling the truth. The craft's shape, speed, and flight behavior proved that it was clearly not a Zeppelin, a balloon, or any type of airplane which would have been in existence at the time.

“I submit this in my grandfather's memory because he was so interested in finding out exactly what the object was.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on September 9, 2005. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

