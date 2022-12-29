New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formation

Garden State Parkway, Bloomfield, NJ. Photo by Google.

A New Jersey witness at Bloomfield reported watching three hovering, orange-colored orbs at about 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was traveling southbound on the Garden State Parkway near exit 148. Turning a curve, the witness first saw the objects.

“I observed three orbs hovering in a fixed position,” the reporting witness stated. “The orbs were all in a stacked formation with the lowest orb hovering just above the tree line and the highest orb was about 400 feet above the tree line.”

The witness said that the orbs then turned off their lights one by one beginning with the lowest orb and then to the middle and finally the highest orb went dark. A few seconds later, they began to move over towards Bloomfield Center near Bloomfield Avenue not following a flight path.

“They were moving very slow in opposite directions at the same height and then coming over together before I lost sight of them.”

The witness described the orbs as all the same shape and size and deep orange color. The lights did not blink or pulsate.

“It's difficult to gauge their size from a distance but I estimate the orbs to be around four feet in circumference. They were not street lights or airplanes flying by. They were moving very slowly.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 27, 2022. Bloomfield is a township in Essex County, NJ, population 53,105. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

New Jersey Cases

New Jersey was rated 14th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 13 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 75 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic New Jersey

Clothesline. Photo by Kyle Arcilla on Unsplash

A New Jersey witness at Beach Haven Park recalled an encounter with a silent, hovering, disc-shaped object at about 7 a.m. on June 23, 1955, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

It was a clear early morning when the witness, with mom, an aunt, and a next-door neighbor were hanging clothes in their backyards. The aunt noticed the object first.

“She saw a large, silver disc with a dome on top and bottom hovering over the bay four houses away, about 100 feet out,” the reporting witness stated.

The other two women looked and started screaming for their kids to come out. The witness was a child of 7.

“I flew out the back steps and saw a huge spacecraft take off straight up and disappear. My mother, aunt, and neighbor were shaking and running in all directions.”

The women were in their 30s and 40s, and the neighbor's husband was in politics in Redbank.

“They ran up to the local grocery store and heard other people had sighted UFOs that winter on the beach.”

Long Beach, NJ. Photo by Google.

At that time Long Beach Island was scarcely populated during the winter months. In June, the season had not quite started.

“The UFO made no sound.”

Beach Haven Park is in Long Beach Island, NJ. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.