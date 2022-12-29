California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FqSDA_0jx6uPrR00
Light at window.Photo byIsai RamosonUnsplash

A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness woke up to a humming noise and thinking it was daytime went to use the bathroom but soon realized that it was still nighttime and went back to bed.

“I saw that it was light outside my room, so I opened my curtain to see a reddish-orange orb or sphere hovering right outside my window about the size of a basketball,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness quickly closed the curtain out of fear but realized it was not completely closed and the orb was shining a beam of light through the opening in the curtain.

“The light hit my wall and I could see a humanoid being in the light on my wall. I then opened my curtain and the orb shot up into the sky at a very high rate of speed.”

Many dogs in the area were barking loudly after this event.

Seeing a humanoid or non-human creature during a UFO event is reported at lower levels than most cases, according to decades of data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database. There were 20 entity reports in October 2022.

No images or videos were included in the report, which was filed on November 13, 2022, and posted for public viewing on December 22, 2022. The event date is approximate. Magalia, formerly Butte Mills and Dogtown, is an unincorporated area in Butte County, CA, population 11,310. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the NUFORC.

California Cases

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 47 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfgCW_0jx6uPrR00
Kids playing.Photo byAustin PachecoonUnsplash

A California witness at Maywood recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object at about 8 p.m. on July 1, 1947, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 11 years old and was visiting his uncle and family. The witness and a 10-year-old cousin were talking in the front yard and walked up to the corner at Lake Street.

“I saw what appeared to be a large, flat bottom object with a flattened bell-shaped top, dark metallic gray and it appeared to be lit only from the glow of city lights,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness said there were no apparent lights on the craft itself. It was just hanging there in the western sky.

“We both ran into the house to tell our parents. When they came out, it was gone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwubq_0jx6uPrR00
Maywood, CA.Photo byGoogle.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on March 2, 2005. Maywood is a city in Los Angeles County, CA, population 27,395. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

