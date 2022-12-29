Arkansas witness describes triangle light formation hovering over nearby home

House at night. Photo by Fabrice Villard on Unsplash

An Arkansas witness at Jonesboro reported watching three lights in a triangle formation hovering 80 feet over a nearby house at about 8 p.m., October 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and his wife were traveling north on Highway 351 when the triangular set of lights, two white and one red, were seen hovering over a house.

“The lights looked to be about 80 feet over the house and hovering,” the reporting witness stated. “It was completely dark. We thought it was a low-flying aircraft at first but the object never moved.”

The witness watched it from the time they approached the house until it was passed - about two minutes.

“The lights are estimated to be about 25 feet apart. In my opinion, the lights were too far apart to be a drone.”

The witness went back to the spot in the daylight to see if there was some sort of tower there. There was not.

Highway 351 northbound, Jonesboro, AR. Photo by Google.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 25, 2022, and posted for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Jonesboro is one of two county seats in Craighead County, AR, population 78,576. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Arkansas Cases

Arkansas was rated 20th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 10 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Arkansas shared the rating with Oklahoma. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Jonesboro

Couple in vehicle. Photo by Josh Felise on Unsplash

An Arkansas witness at Jonesboro reported watching a silent, rectangular-shaped object less than two miles in altitude at about 9 p.m. on November 10, 2012, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was sitting in a vehicle with a girlfriend when the object was first noticed which appeared to be a gray box. The vehicle was facing east towards Tennessee and the box was north of town.

“It appeared to be about one-and-a-half to two miles above the ground and maybe about 10 miles north of Jonesboro,” the reporting witness stated. “The box or dark gray spot was traveling from west to east.”

Shorting after seeing the object, the witness said it moved behind a building in the apartment complex which broke the line of sight. The witness then stepped outside the car and noticed that the box traveled back into the line of sight going from east to west.

“I then noticed the box make a turn northwards, slow down, and then accelerate and disappear. It didn’t fade into the distance. It just disappeared.”

The witness was able to see the box because the ambient lighting of the city lit up the sky and it was darker than the surrounding area. The object also did not have any marker lights.

“Lastly, the turn radius it had was too small for an airplane but too large for a helicopter. Additionally, an exhaust or vapor trail was non-existent and the pulsating, whirring sound that you get when helicopters are traveling was not deciphered which should be for a quiet Sunday night.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on November 12, 2013. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.