Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objects

Looking through binoculars. Photo by Ryan Magsino on Unsplash

A Florida witness at Naples reported watching three silent, arrowhead-shaped objects at about 11:40 p.m. on October 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was walking a friend out to her car and was looking for a meteor in the night sky from the Orionids Meteor Shower in the perfectly clear sky.

“We saw three very dark, almost a dark grey steel-like, arrowhead-shaped crafts flying extremely close together, moving south, completely quiet, fairly low overhead,” the reporting witness stated.

The objects did not waver at first. The witness thought they were large birds migrating but as they got closer, realized they were not birds. The witness has been seeing nightly drones, of several shapes, sizes, and light arrangements, but this was something different.

The witness picked up a pair of binoculars for a closer look.

“I’m staring as these crafts moved smoothly and with great speed flew overhead and they were over the roof. I ran back about 15 to 20 feet to see them and they were gone.”

The witness said the objects were so low, that due to the two-story condo roof, they could not be seen.

“No lights. Perfectly straight flight pattern traveling so close together. They were darker than the night.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 23, 2022, and posted for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Naples is a city in Collier County, FL, population 375,752. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 36 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Naples

Dark woods. Photo by Rosie Sun on Unsplash

A Florida witness at Naples reported watching two, slow-moving, orange-red objects at the treetop level at about 8 p.m. on November 18, 2015, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and girlfriend were outside walking a dog when they first saw the objects moving slowly through the woods behind the house.

“They were about treetop level and initially appeared to be round and then flattened a bit into a teardrop or mushroom shape,” the reporting witness stated. “The front most of the two went from a white-gold color to an orange flame hue. The second was smaller and its color went from an orange hue to a deep red color and both of them had black outlines.”

The witness said that the smaller one almost had a tail to it. They moved in a southwesterly pattern, though they seemed to be independently hovering and gently glided past the house.

The entire episode lasted about five minutes and they managed to get cell phone video before they disappeared.

No images or videos were included in the report, which was filed on November 18, 2015. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.