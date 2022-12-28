South Carolina witness reports military helicopter following orange light

Military helicopter. Photo by DON JACKSON-WYATT on Unsplash

A South Carolina witness at Ridgeland reported watching a military helicopter following a solid orange light at about 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was home and inside and heard the sound of the helicopter. On the third pass, the witness stepped outside to see what was going on.

“I saw the military helicopter flying extremely slow, east of me and traveling south,” the reporting witness stated. “As I was watching it, I then noticed a solid orange light preceding the helicopter.”

The object appeared to be about 100 yards in front of the helicopter. The witness watched it for about 15 minutes total as it traveled south and then circled back north.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 29, 2022, and posted for public view on December 22, 2022. Ridgeland is a town in Jasper and Beaufort counties, population 3,749. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

South Carolina Cases

South Carolina was rated 30th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with six cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. South Carolina shared the rating with Connecticut, Maine, and Colorado. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Ridgeland

Fireman. Photo by Dana Davis on Unsplash

A South Carolina witness at Ridgeland reported watching a silent, slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving just above the tree tops at about 1:23 a.m. on January 12, 2012, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside walking to a vehicle to respond to a structure fire when the object was first seen.

“I noticed a very large, slow-moving, cigar-shaped craft that was moving very slow right above the tree tops, no more than 300 to 400 feet away from me, and made no sound,” the reporting witness stated.

The sky was clear and the moon was almost full, so the witness grabbed Gen 3 night vision goggles. No wings could be seen, only the fuselage.

The body of the craft or fuselage was abnormally long and appeared to be at least twice the length of most aircraft. The witness is familiar with many aircraft as a former member of a USAF Crash Rescue Team.

“It did not have standard aircraft light markings. Its lights seemed backward. The red blinking or pulsating light was on the front and it had two white dimmer lights on the rear.”

Within a minute, the object moved across the witness’s yard and into a very large open field area. As the witness pulled away to respond to the emergency call, the object moved across the field and was gone.

“It should have been very visible at the slow speed it traveled which was almost a hover or landing speed.”

The witness had never seen any aircraft that looked like this. There were no other aircraft in the area at the time.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on January 12, 2012. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.