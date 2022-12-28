Jacksonville, FL

Florida witness photographs cigar-shaped object that quickly faded

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347tFl_0jw3WBod00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching and photographing a silent, cigar-shaped object that quickly faded away at about 8:22 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness began taking photos of the object when it was first seen.

“Saw a cigar-shaped object, no clouds, no sound, that did not appear to be a drone,” the reporting witness stated. “It was bright and as I started to film, it began to move to the left and began to fade.”

The witness said the object very quickly faded into thin air with no smoke or residue.

One image was included in the report, which was filed on October 21, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. lease report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxzEJ_0jw3WBod00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

I previously reported on a cylinder-shaped object seen on the same day in Jacksonville in the story: Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy ship. Note that the object photographed here does have a shape similar to Starlink.

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 36 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 18 cigar cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pk5HQ_0jw3WBod00
Vieques Island, Puerto Rico.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Florida marine on maneuvers at Vieques Island, Puerto Rico, reported watching a metallic, disc-shaped object at about 8:15 a.m. on February 20, 1956, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness went to sick bay about 8 a.m. and stepped back outside about 15 minutes later to see seven-to-eight sailors playing baseball on a baseball diamond about 40 yards away.

“Suddenly they stopped playing and pointed up to the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “To my surprise, there was a flying saucer coming up over a small hill. It must have come up out of the ocean.”

The witness said the object was metallic and was about 30 feet across and 15 feet high. There were windows around the dome.

“And there were humanoids looking out the windows.”

The craft moved very slowly at first but as it went higher up the hill at an altitude of about 1,000 feet it increased its speed to very fast and flew in a zigzagged pattern until it went from one horizon to another in about 90 seconds.

“I did not report this as most people would think I was crazy.”

Witnesses do report creatures or non-human entities with UFO reports but not in great numbers, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database. There were 20 entity reports in November 2022.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on April 21, 2015. Vieques is an island in the northeast Caribbean. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Florida UFO# Cigar UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 51

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
17741 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Montana State

Montana witness says whatever flew over caused house and ground to shake

House at night.Photo bySixties PhotographyonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Colstrip is looking for the cause after a rumbling sound caused the entire house to shake at about 9:58 p.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
16 comments
Loris, SC

South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light

A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
29 comments
Missouri State

Missouri witness investigating odd lights on wooded property

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Missouri witness at Hillsboro reported watching a series of orb-like lights on a one-acre wooded property at about 9:15 p.m. on December 25, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
5 comments
Bloomfield, NJ

New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formation

Garden State Parkway, Bloomfield, NJ.Photo byGoogle. A New Jersey witness at Bloomfield reported watching three hovering, orange-colored orbs at about 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
15 comments
California State

California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window

A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
93 comments
Jonesboro, AR

Arkansas witness describes triangle light formation hovering over nearby home

An Arkansas witness at Jonesboro reported watching three lights in a triangle formation hovering 80 feet over a nearby house at about 8 p.m., October 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
43 comments
Naples, FL

Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objects

Looking through binoculars.Photo byRyan MagsinoonUnsplash. A Florida witness at Naples reported watching three silent, arrowhead-shaped objects at about 11:40 p.m. on October 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments

South Carolina witness reports military helicopter following orange light

Military helicopter.Photo byDON JACKSON-WYATTonUnsplash. A South Carolina witness at Ridgeland reported watching a military helicopter following a solid orange light at about 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
48 comments
Arizona State

Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights

An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formation

Jacksonville, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Florida air traffic controller and pilot at Jacksonville reported watching five blacked-out, chevron-shaped objects flying in formation at about 500 feet at 8 p.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
167 comments

Alabama witness describes night sky ‘distortion’ as object passes overhead

An Alabama witness at Gadsden reported watching a visual distortion of the night sky at about 12:30 a.m., according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Idaho State

Idaho witness photographs three lights hovering over open field

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org). An Idaho witness at Hayden reported watching three white lights hovering over an open field at about 5:14 a.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.

Read full story
48 comments
Missouri State

Missouri aerospace mechanic says silent triangle object shown light to ground level

A Missouri witness at Saint Charles reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object shining light to the ground level at about 5:45 a.m. on October 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Puyallup, WA

Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itself

Puyallup, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Bellevue reported watching a dark, disc-shaped object that moved overhead at about 9:30 p.m. on October 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
121 comments
Missouri State

Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot away

A Missouri witness at Republic reported watching two bright, round-shaped objects at or under 400 feet at about 9:41 p.m. on October 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
24 comments
Maine State

Maine artist describes hazy-looking hovering disc-shaped object

Wells, ME.Photo byGoogle. A Maine witness at Wells reported watching a silent, hovering, disc-shaped object at an altitude of 110 feet at about 5:50 p.m. on October 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a second

High-rise building at night.Photo byAntoine BoissonotonUnsplash. A Pennsylvania witness at Philadelphia reported watching an object with a red light that moved one mile in an instant at about 1 a.m. on October 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
147 comments
Delaware State

Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field

A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
43 comments
California State

California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped object

Outside Christmas lights.Photo byJames WheeleronUnsplash. A California witness at Turlock reported watching a triangle-shaped object that was fast-moving across the sky while hanging Christmas lights outside at about 10:33 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
107 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy