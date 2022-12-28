Florida witness photographs cigar-shaped object that quickly faded

Witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching and photographing a silent, cigar-shaped object that quickly faded away at about 8:22 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness began taking photos of the object when it was first seen.

“Saw a cigar-shaped object, no clouds, no sound, that did not appear to be a drone,” the reporting witness stated. “It was bright and as I started to film, it began to move to the left and began to fade.”

The witness said the object very quickly faded into thin air with no smoke or residue.

One image was included in the report, which was filed on October 21, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. lease report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

I previously reported on a cylinder-shaped object seen on the same day in Jacksonville in the story: Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy ship. Note that the object photographed here does have a shape similar to Starlink.

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 36 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 18 cigar cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Florida

Vieques Island, Puerto Rico. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Florida marine on maneuvers at Vieques Island, Puerto Rico, reported watching a metallic, disc-shaped object at about 8:15 a.m. on February 20, 1956, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness went to sick bay about 8 a.m. and stepped back outside about 15 minutes later to see seven-to-eight sailors playing baseball on a baseball diamond about 40 yards away.

“Suddenly they stopped playing and pointed up to the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “To my surprise, there was a flying saucer coming up over a small hill. It must have come up out of the ocean.”

The witness said the object was metallic and was about 30 feet across and 15 feet high. There were windows around the dome.

“And there were humanoids looking out the windows.”

The craft moved very slowly at first but as it went higher up the hill at an altitude of about 1,000 feet it increased its speed to very fast and flew in a zigzagged pattern until it went from one horizon to another in about 90 seconds.

“I did not report this as most people would think I was crazy.”

Witnesses do report creatures or non-human entities with UFO reports but not in great numbers, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database. There were 20 entity reports in November 2022.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on April 21, 2015. Vieques is an island in the northeast Caribbean. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.