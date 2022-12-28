Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jpLz_0jw2OeMZ00
Couple driving.Photo byQuynh DoonUnsplash

An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving through Cornville to Cottonwood westbound on E. Cornville Road which turns into E. Mingus Avenue. Red and green lights were seen above the road in the distance. The area is dark without traffic lights. The lights appeared to be stationary hovering above the road.

“My eyes are on the road while we pass under it,” the reporting witness stated. “My vehicle has a full glass roof and my girlfriend in the passenger seat could clearly see three stationary yellowish or white lights in a triangle formation 300 feet above us.”

The witness thought the lights might be three drones so he rolled down the windows and there was no sound coming from them.

“I drive an electric vehicle and the speed limit was 25 in the area. It was silent. I turned right into the next available street to get a better look but could not see it.”

The witness then went back to where they first saw the object a few minutes earlier and it was in the distance at least 30 miles away at a much higher altitude.

The witnesses are in their 30s. He is a business intelligence analyst and his girlfriend is a songwriter.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 19, 2022, and posted for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Arizona Cases

Arizona was rated 17th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Arizona shared the rating with North Carolina and Massachusetts. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Cottonwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4EWU_0jw2OeMZ00
Outskirts of Cottonwood, AZ.Photo byGoogle.

An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching a silent, triangle formation of lights at about 10 a.m. on October 2, 2007, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a niece were driving on the outskirts of Cottonwood when through the front windshield, a triangle formation of three whitish, bright lights was noticed. The formation or craft was moving smoothly in a straight path.

The witness pointed out the object to the niece and they both watched.

“The lights moved from right to left, east to west, and suddenly disappeared,” the reporting witness stated. “We heard no noise at all. It appeared to be about the size of a dime or less at arm’s length, but it appeared to be very high in the sky, so it was probably very large if it was one craft lighted on three corners.”

It was a bright, sunny day with very few clouds in the sky, and none in the area of the craft that it could have gone behind. The craft was visible for approximately two to three minutes.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 3, 2007. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

