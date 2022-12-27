Jacksonville, FL

Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formation

Roger Marsh

Jacksonville, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Florida air traffic controller and pilot at Jacksonville reported watching five blacked-out, chevron-shaped objects flying in formation at about 500 feet at 8 p.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness is an air traffic controller, retired Air Force, and commercial-rated pilot and feels confident on how to identify an aircraft. The witness was outside with dogs when the objects were first seen.

“I noticed, briefly, five chevron-shaped objects that were blacked out but gray in color moving at a moderate speed at or below 500 feet traveling north to south in a perfect V-formation,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness said the objects were without strobes and position lights and lacked any noticeable sound. There were no vehicles driving by that would have illuminated structures casting a shadow into the sky and the sky was partly cloudy at the time with a few clouds that were visible.

“Geese that fly in formation always make noise while in flight but there was no noise and no jagged formation movement. And, I rarely have seen or heard geese flying at night.”

The witness is confident that these were definitely objects that could not be classified and definitely were not drones of any kind although close to an airport.

“I do know that these objects were not an aircraft; at least not listed in Jane's book.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 18, 2022, and posted for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Jacksonville is the seat of Duval County, FL, population 949,611. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 36 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were two chevron cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Jacksonville

Night sky.Photo byJake BuonemanionUnsplash

A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a boomerang-shaped object the size of a football field crossing the sky between 3 and 5 a.m. on November 12, 1966, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside in the backyard tending to the dog and staring at the constellation Cassiopeia when an object to the southwest came into view.

“I soon found a black, boomerang-shaped object moving very steadily across the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “It had no lights and no visible features and disappeared out of sight in a very weird kind of fading manner. It is like it flickered out. It was completely silent.”

The witness found the size of the object hard to estimate since it was black and distance could not be judged.

“My best estimate would be about the length of a football field from end to end. It was moving very straight.”

The witness believes the object was flying directly over the St Johns River, right on the eastern shore, moving southward. The witness is a few blocks from the river, on University Boulevard W., between San Jose Boulevard and Powers avenue.

A Google search turned up images of a boomerang UFO and it scared the witness.

“That is exactly what it looked like, except it was nighttime and much darker.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on May 20, 2008. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His "UFO Traffic Reports" published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel's "Hangar 1: The UFO Files."

