Alabama witness describes night sky ‘distortion’ as object passes overhead

Night sky. Photo by Casey Horner on Unsplash

An Alabama witness at Gadsden reported watching a visual distortion of the night sky at about 12:30 a.m., according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness worked the third shift at a rehab facility on Lay Springs Road and was on foot crossing the campus.

“I was looking up at the night sky when I noticed a portion of the sky appeared to be distorted visually,” the reporting witness stated. “Initially, I considered the fact that it could be my eyes but when two of the stars moved from behind the ‘distortion’ it was clear that an object in the sky was causing the effect.”

The witness said that the distortion moved into empty space within seconds and was not seen again.

“I remember feeling a tingle in my body, but likely due to the cold and seeing this object. The object was translucent but distorted three stars and what I believe was Venus leading me to believe this thing was in our atmosphere based on the number of astrological bodies distorted at once.”

Additionally, the witness said that deer in a nearby field were seen running off.

Objects creating a distortion in the sky are a typical description from hundreds of cases filed in the past few decades from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 20, 2022, and posted for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Gadsden is a city in and the county seat of Etowah County, AL, population 103,931. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to MUFON.

Alabama Cases

Alabama was rated 36th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with three cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Alabama shared the rating with Louisiana, Hawaii, Idaho, and New Hampshire. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 126 circle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Alabama

Waterloo, AL. Photo by Google.

An Alabama witness at Waterloo recalled an encounter with three fellow high school students who watched a slow-moving fireball at ground level at about 8 p.m. on June 1, 1939, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness’s granddaughter filed the report. The exact date and time are approximate.

The witness was in her late teens at the time of this event. She had a habit of telling the same stories from her youth over and over, but this one always delighted the family over the years.

The woman was in a car waiting with three other schoolmates before a play or musical-type performance at her school. They were a bit early, so they waited for someone to unlock the school door. The event most likely occurred at about 8 p.m. as it was after dark.

There were no street lights out in that remote area at that time so it was pitch dark. Shortly after pulling up, they saw a bright light approach from the rear.

“My grandmother was in the back driver's side of the car and the light was approaching from the passenger's side rear,” the reporting witness stated. “They all assumed it was a flashlight or car headlight of someone coming to open up the door.”

The light got brighter, so bright that it filled the car interior with light.

“It was so bright my grandmother said it was as bright as daylight. They saw a glowing fireball, about the size of a basketball, or large melon, floating by the car, about two or three feet away from the car, moving forward on the passenger side about four feet above the ground at a slow walking speed.”

The witness said the object was a great big, perfectly circular ball of fire, yet it made no sound.

“The girl next to her screamed and they all got concerned. They waited until it passed and then the two guys in the front of the car got out and followed it.”

The grandmother and her friend waited in the car scared to go outside. The fireball drifted into the woods and eventually out of sight and the guys came back and said it had disappeared.

“Its height, size, color, brightness, or trajectory never varied, and it moved smoothly the entire way. It truly perplexed them all, and they would mention it over the years.”

There are hundreds of reports in the MUFON witness database of smaller objects moving around vehicles at the ground level that generally shoot away after a few minutes.

Waterloo is a town in Lauderdale County, AL, population 203. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.