Idaho witness photographs three lights hovering over open field

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org).

An Idaho witness at Hayden reported watching three white lights hovering over an open field at about 5:14 a.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC

The witness was near an open field between Hayden and Rathdrum when the lights were first seen and thought to be something conventional.

“I initially thought it was aircraft, but the lights were too bright and way too large,” the reporting witness stated. “They appeared to be completely stationary and hovering.”

After a few minutes, all three lights faded from view. Several coworkers saw the lights as well and everyone took photographs.

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Two images were included in the report, which was filed on October 22, 2022, and posted for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Idaho Cases

Idaho was rated 38th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with three cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 126 circle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Hayden

Walking dog. Photo by Helen Cramer on Unsplash

An Idaho witness at Hayden reported watching three white lights in a triangle formation crossing the sky at about 10:27 p.m. on April 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was walking dogs before bedtime and looked up into the clear skies to see the stars.

“Noticed three white lights in a triangle shape pass above me at about 25,000 feet,” the reporting witness stated. “It was solid because it blacked out the other stars as it moved. Made no noise and was moving south to north towards Canada.”

The sighting lasted about 30 seconds. The witness is guessing at the size of the object.

“It was maybe half a mile in diameter. All three lights got bright and then they disappeared. No flash or anything. It just melted away.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on April 7, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.