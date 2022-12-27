Missouri aerospace mechanic says silent triangle object shown light to ground level

Walking dog. Photo by Martin Dalsgaard on Unsplash

A Missouri witness at Saint Charles reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object shining light to the ground level at about 5:45 a.m. on October 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness is a licensed and career aerospace mechanic and was outside walking a dog before leaving for work when the triangle object was first seen at a low altitude passing over at incredible speed.

“This craft was completely silent,” the reporting witness stated. “The color was impossible to tell because it was dark outside but presumably black because it was very dark. There were lights on each corner shining directly down.”

The witness said the craft seemed to be wider than longer but was unsure of any specific size. Planes are commonly seen here flying into nearby Lambert Airport.

“This craft was heading in the opposite direction – north.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 21, 2022, and posted for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Missouri Cases

Missouri was rated sixth in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 26 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Missouri

Man looking out window. Photo by Cody Doherty on Unsplash

A Missouri witness at St. Louis County recalled watching a glowing, cigar-shaped object hovering 20 feet over a swimming pool at about 2 a.m. on June 1, 1963, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The date and time are approximate when the witness first noticed the object.

“It was a glowing, cigar-shaped object, hovering 20 feet above a swimming pool,” the reporting witness stated. “The craft could be described as cigar-shaped, or a disc viewed edge-on.”

The witness said the object had ‘port holes,’ or narrow, rectangular slits along the edge of the hull of the craft. These slits were darker than the rest of the craft. The object then accelerated at incredible speed to the north.

“Gave the appearance of a streak like that of a flashlight moved rapidly in the dark. It hovered no more than five minutes.”

The witness was initially asleep but was awoken by the intense light. Witness said that the craft could have been hovering over the pool for some time before being awoken.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on June 23, 2007. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.