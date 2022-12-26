Puyallup, WA

Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itself

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whOEH_0jv0oikm00
Puyallup, WA.Photo byGoogle.

A Washington witness at Bellevue reported watching a dark, disc-shaped object that moved overhead at about 9:30 p.m. on October 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a sister were leaving their grandmother’s house when the object was first seen on a clear night.

“I looked up and saw a disc-shaped object flying towards us,” the reporting witness stated. “It was almost hard to see at first because the craft itself was dark black almost like it was camouflaging into the night sky.”

The object did, however, have a row of small lights across the middle of it which was easy to see.

“They weren’t very bright though. It made no sound and was very stealth-like. The weirdest part was that I felt like it wanted us to see it because it flew directly over us.”

The object continued to travel behind the two, over the apartment building, and eventually moved out of sight.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 22, 2022, and posted for public reviewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Washington Cases

Washington was rated 11th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 16 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 36 disc cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTC8w_0jv0oikm00
Country road.Photo byMichał GałężewskionUnsplash

A Washington witness at Puyallup recalled an encounter with an oval-shaped object hovering at the tree top level just after 9 p.m. on August 15, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving to a friend’s house on a country roadway when the object was first seen hovering over the tree tops right above the road just ahead of the car.

“The outline of the craft was very prominent,” the reporting witness stated. “I remember screaming out loud as I was trying to rationalize what the object might be.”

The witness came to a quick stop as the vehicle was now passing directly under the object.

“I somehow found a driveway to turn around in as I was shaking and crying so hard I could barely drive.”

When the witness arrived at the friend's house, she and her family were all in bed asleep and it seemed to be much later than it should have been – around 10:30 to 11 p.m. The family wanted to report the sighting, but the witness felt a need to immediately go home.

“I was still so frightened that I jumped into bed with all my clothes on and went to sleep immediately. I am now almost 72 years old and I have never forgotten this incident.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on February 26, 2005. Puyallup is a city in Pierce County, WA, population 42,973. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

